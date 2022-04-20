Main branch update and the Earth Appreciation sale

Hello everyone!

The experimental Timberborn update has just been pushed to the main branch. Before we dive into the full patch notes, let’s talk about what’s going to happen a bit later today.

Earth Appreciation Festival

World’s Earth Day is just two days away and today at 7 PM CEST (10 AM PT), a very special Steam sale event begins. Earth Appreciation Festival is a collection of 100 released and upcoming games that showcase the beauty of nature and our home planet, or warn us all about what can happen due to climate change, lack of sustainability, conflicts, and other perils. We'll add the link once the sale is live.

This event has been organized by us so it won’t surprise you that Timberborn and its OST are present with a 20% discount. What’s important is we’ll donate 15% of all our revenue during the sale to Viva!, a trustworthy animal welfare organization from Poland (KRS number 0000135274).

One of the initiatives we’ll support this way will be an expansion of a fox asylum located in Korabiewice, Poland, where foxes and raccoon dogs saved from fur farms find peace and security. Beavers building a shelter for foxes - how cool is that! :3

To celebrate, our game designer Jon has recorded a special Earth Day-themed Timberborn challenge. Can they turn the entire map green again? Find out on our YouTube channel at 7 PM CEST (10 AM PT)!

And if you’d rather watch some hot live action, watch the mighty Sean “Day9” Plott take on Timberborn on Twitch today at 10 PM CEST (1 PM PT)!

Patch notes: 2022-04-20

Alright, onto the meaty part. The experimental update has gone through several iterations and has now been deployed to the main branch of the game. As a reminder: this is not Update 2. Our major futuristic patch is still in the works and we hope to start unwrapping things soon-ish.

New day/night visuals



We’ve made a series of tweaks to the lighting to diversify how the game looks depending on the time of day, whether the drought is in progress, and so on. To get an idea of what to expect, watch the video above but please note that it was recorded before several tweaks to the fog etc.

Added dawn and dusk to the day/night cycle, each with unique lighting effects.

Adjusted the lighting’s colors and intensity across the day.

Added variable length to in-game shadows – it changes depending on the time of day.

Added unique fog effects to droughts and temperate seasons, most visible during dusk and dawn.

Added a new skybox that gradually transitions between day and night.

Settlement panel and job priorities



Per popular request, we’ve added a panel that lists all beavers and buildings in one place (in six tabs). This allows you to control the colony, and that includes setting the newly added job priorities! You can browse global or, which probably makes more sense, district-based lists.

Added job prioritization. Similarly to building prioritization, there are five priority levels, which affect where your beavers go to work first.

Added population panel to the game. It contains data split into six tabs: Characters, Housing, Workplaces, Storage, Power, Attractions.

The population panel is accessed with a new button in the upper left corner or with a hotkey (“G”). While the panel is open, the game is paused.

Using the panel you can pause buildings, change their recipes, mark the building as a priority for the haulers etc. Most importantly, you can pick a job priority for the building.

Clicking an object on the list shows its location in the game. Each tab contains information about currently active status effects such as “Building paused”.

The panel also displays data such as workplace productivity and how attractive your colony’s attractions actually are.

The upper left panel now contains only key information such as population count.

As part of panel-related changes, we added clickable district indicators in individual building and beaver panels.

New map: Beaverome (192x192)



Beaverome wasn’t built in a day, and neither will be your settlement here. This brand new map challenges you to follow the steps of the beaver pioneers who transformed seven water-filled craters into the heart of the modern beaver civilization.

Beaverome (192x192) is now a part of the built-in map roster.

With this map, we’re trying a more challenge-like approach. The available areas are narrow and the slopes steep, and it’s not that easy to find a strong water current – but hey, at least there’s enough to drink for everyone, right?

New(-ish) map: Helix Mountain (256x256)



The map co-created with the community and used in our city-building contest turned out to be so popular we wanted it permanently in the game! To ensure smooth gameplay, however, we made a series of changes to the map, including moving the mountain.

Helix Mountain (256x256) is now a part of the built-in map roster.

The map underwent significant changes, including moving the mountain closer to the map’s center. The mountain is also larger, which makes creating your settlements a bit harder, as the water takes longer to flow down.

New decorations



We have added two new faction-specific decorations.

New building: Wind Gauge (Folktails) helps you measure wind speed.

New building: Bell (Iron Teeth) signals the start and end of the workday.

Balance changes

We have realized that the number of gears needed to grow your colony is too dam high.

Wood Workshop: Gears cost reduced from 50 to 40.

Mud Bath: Gears cost reduced from 50 to 40.

Mine: Gears cost reduced from 500 to 350.

Efficient Mine: Gears cost reduced from 600 to 450.

First-time language prompt

After you launch the game for the first time after the update, you will be prompted to pick your preferred language. As a reminder, Timberborn is now available in 12 languages: English, Polish, Ukrainian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

All models in the game have had their models updated to reduce the number of polygons and improve the game’s performance.

Updated all flag models with cute little lamps. We’re doing the below just for consistency’s sake. Totally.

Misc.

Windmill, Large Windmill: Shafts can be connected from any side now.

Added missing flavor texts to buildings and resources.

Resources have received updated panels to better communicate what, when, and how they yield.

Many panels are now available during the construction stage. Most importantly, the warehouse inventory panel – you can micro your warehouses right after placing them!

Builders now use the Working Speed bonus to put up constructions faster.

Added the names of new team members to in-game credits.

You can now hear them… those little, jumping, green frogs.

Bug fixes