Version 0.9.2 is now live!

Hi everyone! Still working on those new overlay screens! This time it's the Zombie Overlay!

Regions where zombies are at are highlighted, as well as infected citizens with a darker colour, so you can keep track of the spread of infection using this overlay!

Also fixed a bug where marking and unmarking cops was messing with the overlay marking.

I still want to do a lot with these overlays including letting players influence how the AI works on these screens, so stay tuned for future updates!