 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

DeadOS update for 20 April 2022

Version 0.9.2 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8590119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Still working on those new overlay screens! This time it's the Zombie Overlay!

Regions where zombies are at are highlighted, as well as infected citizens with a darker colour, so you can keep track of the spread of infection using this overlay!

Also fixed a bug where marking and unmarking cops was messing with the overlay marking.

I still want to do a lot with these overlays including letting players influence how the AI works on these screens, so stay tuned for future updates!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.