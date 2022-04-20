Patchnotes: The Taihua Raid

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The saga of the Firestone Legacy continues with the release of a new raid in patch 2.0.8 on April 21st - the Taihua Instance. Continue to gather pieces of the item level 195 gear by defeating challenging new bosses!

Taihua Instance

The entrance to the Taihua Instance is located in the Taihua Mountain, at the edge of the Qianlong Lake. Both the easy and normal mode of this raid will be added with this patch, so get ready for a challenge!

Go talk to Lilane in Cloudrise to pick-up a quest introducing you to this raid!

Easy Mode

The easy mode will not drop any progression related items but is more a version to go and train yourself. Additionally, you will be able to grab some pet related items (transformations) and complete the weekly cultivation quest in it.

Unlocks Sunday, April 24th at 12:00 (server time)

Group Size: 10 to 20 players

Loot eligibility resets weekly (Sundays, 6:00 server time)

Drops: Collectibles, Pet related items, Gold, flying mount “Ghost Vulture Wings”

Normal Mode

Unlocks Thursday, April 21st at 12:00 (server time)

Group Size: 10 to 20 players

Loot eligibility resets weekly (Thursdays, 6:00 server time)

Will drop item level 195 gear and flying mount “Ghost Vulture Wings” amongst others

Items

Mysterious Parchments

When you receive Mysterious Parchment (current) as a reward, and if you’ve unlocked item level 195 understanding, you’ll now get 10x Mysterious Parchment (195).

Cultivation

Weekly Quests

The quest “Raid Expedition” can now have either the Langquan Bridge or the Taihua Instance as a target.

Miscellaneous

Battle Pass

A new season of the Battle Pass – Season 7 – will start with the release of Patch 2.0.8. To unlock the additional cosmetical items of this season, you’ll need to buy a new Premium Pass through the shop.

Note: you can use the “Battle Pass Voucher” received for the Free-To-Play transition in March 2022 on the Season 7 Pass. Beware that this is the last season this voucher can be used on, as it cannot be used on future seasons.

Bugfixes