 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Swords of Legends Online update for 20 April 2022

Patchnotes: The Taihua Raid

Share · View all patches · Build 8590036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The saga of the Firestone Legacy continues with the release of a new raid in patch 2.0.8 on April 21st - the Taihua Instance. Continue to gather pieces of the item level 195 gear by defeating challenging new bosses!

Taihua Instance

The entrance to the Taihua Instance is located in the Taihua Mountain, at the edge of the Qianlong Lake. Both the easy and normal mode of this raid will be added with this patch, so get ready for a challenge!

Go talk to Lilane in Cloudrise to pick-up a quest introducing you to this raid!

Easy Mode

The easy mode will not drop any progression related items but is more a version to go and train yourself. Additionally, you will be able to grab some pet related items (transformations) and complete the weekly cultivation quest in it.

  • Unlocks Sunday, April 24th at 12:00 (server time)
  • Group Size: 10 to 20 players
  • Loot eligibility resets weekly (Sundays, 6:00 server time)
  • Drops: Collectibles, Pet related items, Gold, flying mount “Ghost Vulture Wings”

Normal Mode
  • Unlocks Thursday, April 21st at 12:00 (server time)
  • Group Size: 10 to 20 players
  • Loot eligibility resets weekly (Thursdays, 6:00 server time)
  • Will drop item level 195 gear and flying mount “Ghost Vulture Wings” amongst others

Items

Mysterious Parchments
  • When you receive Mysterious Parchment (current) as a reward, and if you’ve unlocked item level 195 understanding, you’ll now get 10x Mysterious Parchment (195).

Cultivation

Weekly Quests
  • The quest “Raid Expedition” can now have either the Langquan Bridge or the Taihua Instance as a target.

Miscellaneous 

Battle Pass

A new season of the Battle Pass – Season 7 – will start with the release of Patch 2.0.8. To unlock the additional cosmetical items of this season, you’ll need to buy a new Premium Pass through the shop.

Note: you can use the “Battle Pass Voucher” received for the Free-To-Play transition in March 2022 on the Season 7 Pass. Beware that this is the last season this voucher can be used on, as it cannot be used on future seasons.

Bugfixes

  • Feedback Images when hitting notes in the Tug-of-War Minigame are no longer squished

Changed depots in qa_1 branch

View more data in app history for build 8590036
Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.