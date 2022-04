Share · View all patches · Build 8589997 · Last edited 20 April 2022 – 13:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.4:

Stat changes

The stats menu has had a minor upgrade. It now shows you your wins (plus win percentage), losses and total plays.

Leader board improvements

You can now view the top 10 global players on the leaderboards screen.

New Achievements

Two new achievements have been added, see if you can unlock them.

For more information about how to report a bug, please check out here: https://battleofthe4towers.wordpress.com/bug-reporting/