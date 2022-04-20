Festival Tycoon is leaving early access on May 4th! 🥳

Share · View all patches · Build 8589834 · Last edited 20 April 2022 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

I'll keep this one short!

I can’t believe it but here we are! Festival Tycoon will leave Steam Early Access on May 4th and I can't wait for you all to get your hands on it ːsteamhappyː

Festival Tycoon has been updated continuously since entering early access in September 2021, with 8 Major updates like community mod/workshop support, custom music, extreme sports, Oktoberfest, new game mechanics and features, and more minor updates and tweaks than you can shake your glow sticks at.

Festival Tycoon 1.0 will have all of this content and a few extra launch surprises to boot!

See you here, on May 4th for the big party!

As always, thank you! <3

Johannes.