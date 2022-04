Share · View all patches · Build 8589824 · Last edited 20 April 2022 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

This is a maintenance for fixing problems.

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Fixed a bug that can not clear daily repeat missions intermittently

Fixed a bug where Hero Dungeon Random Chest could not be opened

Maintenance rewards will be paid by mail.

We are very sorry about your inconvenience.

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.