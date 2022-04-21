Patch 1.20 - A Brush With Paints
Patch 1.20 - A Brush With Paints
We have our second patch to deliver with fixes, Quality of Life changes as well as some additions that should improve gameplay. Here is a list of changes:
Gameplay changes:
- Added more colors - expanding your choice from 9 to 72 vibrant colors
- Added different sized brushes, medium and small - get more creative with painitng; the small brush allows painting in details (remember to hold the alt key to paint!)
- Fixed hint bar not properly displaying on some workbenches
- Fixed tools being visable during selection of the item part
- Fixed Radio: now properly turns on and off
- Added: skipping to the next and previous song
- Added: selecting which tracks are played (from Options Menu)
- Fixed lag that occurred sometimes on start of the next song
- Fixed transitioning to a new day changing currently played song
- Removed Parts counter on the Main Workbench during disassembly/assembly of an item
- Improved music volume fall-off outside the workshop area (no more suddenly hitting "a wall of sound")
Option changes:
- Added options: mouse sensitivity
- Added options: item rotation sensitivity (decide how quickly items are spinning)
- Added options: on/off option for head bobbing
- Added options: on/off option for motion blur
- Fixed "Dialogue volume" slider now working properly in cutscenes
- Removed "UI volume" slider (irrelevant)
- Fixed entering the Options Menu changing the currently played song
With work cut out for us, we continue improving the game for you and adding more fun stuff to do. Remember to review the game if you haven't already and, if you can, revise your negative one if you are pleased with the changes. See you next time!
