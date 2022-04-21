Patch 1.20 - A Brush With Paints

Patch 1.20 - A Brush With Paints

We have our second patch to deliver with fixes, Quality of Life changes as well as some additions that should improve gameplay. Here is a list of changes:

Gameplay changes:

Added more colors - expanding your choice from 9 to 72 vibrant colors

Added different sized brushes, medium and small - get more creative with painitng; the small brush allows painting in details (remember to hold the alt key to paint!)

Fixed hint bar not properly displaying on some workbenches

Fixed tools being visable during selection of the item part

Fixed Radio: now properly turns on and off

Added: skipping to the next and previous song

Added: selecting which tracks are played (from Options Menu)

Fixed lag that occurred sometimes on start of the next song

Fixed transitioning to a new day changing currently played song

Removed Parts counter on the Main Workbench during disassembly/assembly of an item

Improved music volume fall-off outside the workshop area (no more suddenly hitting "a wall of sound")

Option changes:

Added options: mouse sensitivity

Added options: item rotation sensitivity (decide how quickly items are spinning)

Added options: on/off option for head bobbing

Added options: on/off option for motion blur

Fixed "Dialogue volume" slider now working properly in cutscenes

Removed "UI volume" slider (irrelevant)

Fixed entering the Options Menu changing the currently played song

With work cut out for us, we continue improving the game for you and adding more fun stuff to do. Remember to review the game if you haven't already and, if you can, revise your negative one if you are pleased with the changes. See you next time!

Make sure to follow us on social media to not miss any important news!

Facebook WORKSHOP SIMULATOR

Facebook INTERMARUM

Twitter INTERMARUM

Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1650550/Workshop_Simulator/