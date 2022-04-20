WAR ROBOTS 7.9 UPDATE NOTES

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

EVENT: EVOLIFE BLOOM

The event will start soon after the update lands on your platform.

Commanders!

In the new event, we will celebrate the arrival of spring with Evolife! Pay special attention to the new hangar on the city streets for the first time and to the new version of the Valley Bloom map! And, of course, to the new equipment! Read more about it below.

What's new:

Customizable UI

New titan: Heimdall

New Titan weapons: Dazzler and Lantern

New titan module: Onslaught Reactor

New drone: Whiteout

Balance Update

New legendary pilots: Misaki Ueno (Khepri), River Chase (Typhon)

Special editions: Kitsune Harpy, Augmented Scald, Spirit Razdor, Spirit Smuta

CUSTOMIZABLE UI

Combat HUD settings have finally arrived. With it, you will be able to reposition or resize any button on the screen. There are certain limitations: you can only move buttons (no indicators) and only within their designated “safe zones” (which are wide enough to cover most use cases though). Also, movement sticks and weapon buttons cannot be mirrored yet.

NEW TITAN: HEIMDALL

A new Support Titan is arriving in War Robots to the sound of the Gjallarhorn!

Just like other robots from Ragnarok Squad, Heimdall can switch modes.This is when the second ability of the Titan also changes. In Repair mode, Heimdall speeds up and repairs everyone around it. The second ability amplifies this effect. In Battle mode, Heimdall activates its in-built weapon and a physical shield, as well as increasing its own Damage and that of its nearest allies. Its special ability in this mode is a Suppression effect shot. But that’s not all: when it falls in battle, Heimdall emits one last powerful pulse which can repair even grey damage.

NEW TITAN WEAPONS: DAZZLER AND LANTERN

A super-heavy energy weapons for titans. They strike enemies with a special concentrated laser beams that temporarily blind the enemy’s aiming systems.

NEW TITAN MODULE: ONSLAUGHT REACTOR

A titan with the Onslaught Reactor module will be more effective at attacking standard robots and even more effective at attacking titans.

NEW DRONE: WHITEOUT

At first glance, this is a cute hilarious ball. But your first impressions will be deceptive. This is a ball of death with a unique electromagnetic field. The Whiteout drone turns off the abilities of all opponents around as soon as there is an enemy in the targeting reticle and within 100m radius.

We are making a number of changes to the robots and their weapons. We based them on our own data and player surveys. Our key goal is to make essential pieces of equipment less essential. Another thing we want to do, is to reduce the power of dominant robots, putting it in line with other Tier 4 robots.

Fafnir: speed in flight reduced (100 → 63.5 km/h), built-in weapon damage accumulation rate halved, built-in weapon damage bonus against titans reduced (220% → 150%)

Revenant: durability reduced by 10%, ability damage mitigation reduced (99% → 90%), side shields durability increased by 10%

Orochi: durability reduced by 10%, stealth duration reduced (5 → 4 s), ability cooldown increased (18 → 22 s)

Shell: durability reduced by 10%, side shields durability increased by 10%

Lancelot: movement speed increased (36 → 38 km/h)

Weyland: ability Defence bonus increased (30 → 40)

Phantom: ability Defence bonus increased (50 → 55)

Bulwark: Aegis shield durability increased by 10%

Raijin: physical shield durability increased by 20%

Mercury, Rayker, Invader: durability increased by 10%

Tyr: repair capacity increased by 15%

Behemoth: can now walk in siege mode (20 km/h)

Snaer, Skadi, Hel: ammo capacity reduced (50 → 40), full reload interval increased (10 → 15 s)

Toxin, Venom, Bane: corrosion damage reduced by 25%

Scorcher, Incinerator, Atomizer, Halo, Corona, Glory, Zeus, Ion, Ballista, Arbalest: damage increased by 10%

Smuta: damage decreased by 10%

Puncher: damage decreased by 10%, particle spread increased by 15%

Trebuchet: full reload interval decreased (23 → 18 s)

Magnetar: damage increased by 15%

Nitro Unit: deactivation threshold lowered (70% → 60%)

Battle Born: effect duration increased (20 → 25 s)

Nuclear Amplifier: stack accumulation rate decreased (1 stack per 20,000 → 25,000 damage dealt), damage bonus per stack reduced (0.1% → 0.08%), maximum number of stacks increased (80 → 95), Defence mitigation bonus increased (20% → 25%)

Last stand: Instead of complete damage immunity, it now provides 99% damage resistance

NEW LEGENDARY PILOTS

Misaki Ueno (Khepri): While Khepri’s ability is active, Misaki Ueno provides immunity to freeze, suppression and Lock-Down

River Chase (Typhon): When the Typhon cannon is fired, the robot gets a bonus to all Damage for 5 seconds.

FIXED BUGS