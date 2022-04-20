WE HAVE THE WINNERS: Wingspan: European Expansion Achievement Contest

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello there, Birders!

We’re announcing the results of our Wingspan: European Expansion Achievement contest! There were many entries and it was not easy to choose the best achievements, but we did it! Here is the list of them:

Passenger 57 - Play 16 birds in a single game

Eggs-istential crisis - End the game with 0 eggs

Catch 'em all (in game as "A Real Know-it-owl: Europe") - Play at least once all the new birds of the Wingspan: European Expansion

Birdnado - Score over 180 points in a single game

Doomsday Prepper - Cache 15 food on birds using only the predator powers

European Union - Have five European birds in one biome

Full Tuck! - Get at least a 70 of tucked cards in your final score

Rat Bird - Use three cards to pay for bird rather than rats and tuck all three

King Fisher (in game as "Robin Crow") - Steal 10 food from your opponents' supplies in a single game

There's always a bigger bird! - Play a bird on top of another bird whose wingspan is larger than the previous one

Wait, one more thing! - Trigger three or more end of round powers in one round

We also want to reward the winners by including them as authors of the achievements in the credits of the game!

Winners, please check your e-mail (including spam). If you didn't enter your e-mail in the form or didn't receive the message and your achievement is on the list, please write on Discord to Kinga#6473 or to the e-mail support@monstercouch.com.

Thank you to all participants and congratulations to the winners!