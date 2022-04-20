New Mysterious Dungeon and a Massive AI Speed Improvement

Introduced a 9-floor end-game dungeon full of very difficult enemies with powerful accessories. These missions will reward the player with the strongest accessories. Once completed, you can go through it again (but the difficulty is increased).

The AI is now about 300% faster! Some units will still take a bit of time (Sorcerers and Commanders).

Some missions now have accessories attached to their description indicating what you will earn upon completion.

Many other bug-fixes.