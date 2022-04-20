 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Cascade Tactics update for 20 April 2022

New Mysterious Dungeon and a Massive AI Speed Improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 8589498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introduced a 9-floor end-game dungeon full of very difficult enemies with powerful accessories. These missions will reward the player with the strongest accessories. Once completed, you can go through it again (but the difficulty is increased).

The AI is now about 300% faster! Some units will still take a bit of time (Sorcerers and Commanders).

Some missions now have accessories attached to their description indicating what you will earn upon completion.

Many other bug-fixes.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.