Build 8589323 · Last edited 20 April 2022 – 12:13:17 UTC

Weather System:

✅The game now features a new sky and weather system. Some of the new weather includes dust storms and electric fog. Some new sky effects include shooting stars and meteor showers.

✅The day and night cycle is once again 30 minutes long.

✅The new sky and weather are not yet synchronized in a multiplayer game.