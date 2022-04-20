Urban Expanses update out now

Hello everyone!

The Urban Expanses update has just been released. Please be sure to update your game to the latest version and read on for more details about the update.

Colony overhaul

We’ve reworked the appearance and available services of colonies, the biggest outposts, to make them look and feel like real cities.

Complete visual overhaul.

Bigger colonies with better layouts using less random generation.

Multiple merchants with all possible outpost services.

Crew wallets

The update replaces the current money system with a combination of personal wallets and the crew bank.

Spending money for everyone!

The host and admins can set salaries for crew, transfer money from bank to wallets, and view a log of purchases the crew has made.

All players can give money to each other, request more money from the bank, and loot money from corpses.

Modding refactor

We’ve rewritten much of our modding-related code, and these changes should make modified game content easier to use, create, and publish.

New modding tab in the game settings – all the mod settings in one place.

Download all mods from the server, just like custom subs.

Publishing and updating your own Workshop content is easier and less error-prone.

Much more – official modding documentation to be released through GitHub in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

The Latcher

Say hello to our newest abyss-dwelling monster – or don’t, if you don’t like things that latch onto your submarine and pull you down into the murky depths. The Latcher can be encountered earlier in the game than the other two abyss monsters.

Find the full list of changes just below. We hope you enjoy Urban Expanses!

v0.17.12.0

Changes and additions:

Overhauled colonies: completely new modules, improved layouts, new structures and items, new events.

Split outposts stores into several different vendors who sell different types of items.

New store (and sub editor) categories: weapon, medical, diving, and fuel. Reorganized the items into categories.

Adjusted the amount of colonies in Cold Caverns.

Added personal wallets. Everyone in the crew now has their personal wallet that they can use to purchase whatever they wish in outposts. The host (or people with campaign management permissions) can distribute a portion of the mission rewards to the crew or transfer money from the shared funds to the players.

Reworked campaign permissions: removed BuyItems and CampaignStore permissions (no longer needed, since everyone can buy), added ManageMap and ManageHires permissions, ManageCampaign allows gives you all the other campaign-related permissions.

Items can be purchased from outpost vending machines using the personal wallet.

Reworked the power distribution logic. Should fix unstability and inconsistencies in power grids involving relays and batteries.

Adjustments to reactors and supercapacitors to prevent the increased supercapacitor loads from crippling the subs on default recharge rates: slightly increased Humpback reactor output and decreased the default recharge rate of the capacitors, reduced recharge rates in the 3 new subs and set the supercapacitor efficiency to match the rest of the subs.

Ballast flora improvements: improved damage visuals, branches die when cut from the root, the flora regenerates health at a rate relative to it's size.

Made text displays and terminals craftable/attachable/detachable.

Made Concat component's separator field editable mid-round.

Made Deadeye Carbine fire in bursts.

Animation adjustment: The head now rotates towards the mouse cursor while aiming or swimming.

Swim animation adjustment: The body now rotates towards the aim target also when the character is moving, and not only while staying still. Moving while not facing the movement direction results in reduced movement speed.

Set the bottom hole probability to 0 in Cold Caverns, which reduces the size and the frequency of holes in the level bottom.

Characters spawn at a spawnpoint appopriate for their job when using the console command "spawn [job] inside".

Added "low_oxygen" output to oxygen detectors.

Beacon missions can spawn other types of monsters than just crawlers.

Made supercapacitors take some damage when they're being charged faster than 70%.

Increased Orca 2's reactor output.

Adjustments to mission distribution: only easy missions at the beginning of the campaign, moved some of the more difficult missions later into the campaign.

Made Not Component's ContinuousOutput property editable in-game.

Show warnings when saving a sub in the sub editor if any of the entity counts (walls, items, lights, etc) are very high, don't allow saving if the light counts are above the upper limits.

Added "power_value_out" and "load_value_out" connections to relays, batteries and supercapacitors.

Boosted the structure damage from the small crawler eggs from 150 to 200.

Adjusted structure and item damage for coilgun ammunition: piercing 50% less damage, exploding 100% more damage (from explosions), physicorium 50% more damage.

Don't populate the abyss in difficulty levels 0 to 10 in single mission mode.

Modified Selkie emergency hatch: can only use it if the shuttle is flooded.

Reduce the probability for the coilgun to dismember limbs (or break armor).

Removed submarine download confirmation prompt. All subs that are required to play in a server will be downloaded automatically, which shouldn't be a problem since they're only stored temporarily.

Buffed ethanol's and tobacco's effects.

Renamed "details" to "manage" and "permissions" to "rank" in the client management context menu to make them a little more clear.

Changes to character aiming behavior.

Water no longer dirties up walls.

Disabled store category buttons for categories that contain no items.

Modding:

An extensive rewrite of how the game handles content packages and loading content. Addresses a ton of issues, inconsistencies and usability issues regarding modding.

The Mods folder has been replaced by folders called "WorkshopMods" and "LocalMods". "WorkshopMods" is used to store mods installed from the Workshop, and any mods stored in it should never need to be modified manually. "LocalMods" is used for developing mods: installing/updating mods never modifies the contents of this folder to prevent any work from being lost.

Submarines are no longer saved in the Submarines folder, because it made it easy to get vanilla and custom subs mixed up. The sub editor now automatically creates a new local mod for each saved submarine.

Remade the Workshop menu and made it a tab of the settings menu.

More robust handling of mod load order, overrides and variants.

Clients now download the mods a server is using directly from the server, fixing content mismatches when for example trying to join a server that uses outdated mods.

Mods now have version numbers to make it easier to determine which of the players are out of date.

The Workshop preview images are no longer saved into the game folder, fixing the folder gradually growing in size as you use browse mods in the Workshop menu.

Switching languages no longer requires restarting the game.

Music can be overridden by identifiers.

Reimplemented ServerExecutable to be usable in non-core packages. Now, players must select a server executable from a dropdown in the "Host server" menu if multiple are available.

Character gender and ethnicity are no longer hard-coded: modders can use any kind of arbitrary tags to categorize character sprites.- Option to set the condition of an item spawned with status effects.

Added new "accessiblebyowner" property to inventories. Allows making a character able to access their inventory even when "accessiblewhenalive" is false.

Fixed clients not gaining control of the final stage of a husk affliction when "controlhusk" is enabled.

When using a mod that doesn't set the InitialCount of any job, choose the first 3 jobs as the starting crew. Otherwise the crew customization menu will be empty and starting the campaign will lead to an immediate game over.

Made it possible for attack StatusEffects to target the character doing the attack instead of the limb by using "Parent" as the target type.

Using RemoveCharacter on a limb removes the character that limb belongs to.

Fixed editing human character in the character editor sometimes making the inventory inaccessible.

Fixed character editor crashing when trying to copy a character (unstable only).

ItemContainers apply the OnContaining effects even when the item is broken. Doesn't affect any vanilla items.

Ropes attached to limbs now automatically snap when another attack is chosen.

Ropes can now be set to break from the end instead of always breaking from the middle (see the new abyss monster for an example).

Ropes can be set to break if they are in too steep angle to the target.

Projectiles always stick permanently unless a stick duration is defined.

Characters (with deformable sprites) can be set to be drawn after (on top of) other characters. Normally characters are drawn in the order of spawning.

AI Triggers can now be permanent.

Added a generic damage threshold that currently defines how much damage the character needs to take from a single hit to hit the avoiding and releasing captured targets.

Added a support for multiple identifiers and types in the limb health definitions.

Added a support for min range for ranged attacks.

Fixed monsters not being able to shoot faster than every ~1.5 second if they change the attacking limb.

Added new after attack behaviors: Reverse and ReverseUntilCanAttack.

Fixed "targetcontaineditem" still not working correctly.

Fixed crashing when trying to remove fog of war at the very edges of the campaign map. Doesn't affect the vanilla game because there's enough padding at the edges of the map.

Made DockingPort.ApplyEffectsOnDocking editable in the sub editor.

Option to make missions force a ruin in the level if there isn't one.

Character editor: don't check the validity of the texture path when copying humans (because the path is not valid and will be parsed later). Allows creating custom human characters by copying the vanilla human (even though they are not fully supported).

Level editor no longer attempts to save the vanilla content.

Monsters:

Added Latcher, a new abyss monster.

Added a difficulty hierarchy for the abyss monsters. Easier monsters should spawn more frequently on an easier difficulty level, the harder should spawn more frequently on higher difficulty levels. Currently the new abyss monster is defined as the easiest, and Endworm the hardest. Charybdis is in between.

Revisited endworm: the armor now breaks less easily, reduced the change of cutting the worm towards the head, adjusted the bleeding speed.

Adjusted abyss resource spawning: less resources per level, the number of resources is relative to the difficulty, the spawned resources aren't guaranteed to always be the 5 least common alien materials.

Made molochs, abyss monsters and fractal guardians immune to poisons.

Fixed monsters sometimes trying to follow targets after losing the track of them even when they should be falling back from them (according to the after attack behavior).

Fixed monsters sometimes using the after attack behavior of the current attack even when the cooldown of that attack is not active.

Fixed monsters sometimes being unable to target the submarine, because their attack was incorrectly considered invalid.

Fixed fractal guardians fleeing to a shelter immediatedly after taking some damage when they have targeted the guardian pod once and have not changed the target yet (e.g. if you shoot a guardian that is returning from the pod and if it has not yet spotted you).

Adjusted the probabilities for spawning the Thalamus in the wrecks.

Rebalanced mudraptors: slightly more health, less damage at head.

Crawler: adjusted the vitality multipliers of hands and tail from 50% to 75%.

Fixed Giant Spineling targeting doors after being attacked, which it shouldn't do by design. Might affect other creatures too.

Fixed calyxanide not damaging the "naturally spawning" husks.

Giant Spineling doesn't flee anymore when being shot with coilgun, chaingun, or small arms.

Adjusted the kill hammerhead missions.

Balance:

Increased the price of calyxanide to make it more in line with the price of husk eggs.

Fixed wrecked supply cabinets being treated as normal supply cabinets. Reduces the amount of loot spawned in them.

Adjust the medical item spawns in wreck and abandoned med cabinets: less powerful medicines. Basic ingredients and consumables are more common, but come in low quantities.

Increased the amount of scrap in wrecks.

Increased Gene Splicer's price from 200 to 500.

Increase the commonness of Esperite and Galena, which are sources of lead.

AI:

Fixed bots accidentally shooting with a weapon if they have it equipped when they try to use the underwater scooter.

Fixed bots still sometimes getting stuck when trying to get something from or put something to secure lockers.

Fixed bots acting weird while trying to use underwater scooters inside.

Fixed bots failing to heal characters in a docked sub/shuttle.

Adjusted bot behavior around ballast flora: priority of some objectives now drops to 0 when the target's been claimed by ballast flora, items claimed by ballast flora aren't valid targets for some objectives anymore.

Made bot healing dialog reflect if CPR was performed or not.

Fixed security from the player's own crew attacking the player in multiplayer when the player attacks someone in an outpost.

Fix bots not ignoring items marked to be "Hidden In Game".

Bots prefer not to take diving suits off in rooms marged with the "IsWetRoom" flag.

Docking ports are now automatically considered as "wet rooms".

Fixed bots trying to target through doors and walls even though there's no line of sight between the end node and the target.

Added some dialogue to bots when they get infected with the husk infection.

Fixed bots sometimes getting stuck to doors when they are trying to fix a hull behind it. Happened because the goto objective was completed before the bot could open the door.

Attempt to fix a crash in AIObjectiveExtinguishFire.

Fixed bots not being able to repair leaks between rooms (leaks that are not in the outer walls).

Waypoint fixes on abandoned outpost modules, some regular outpost modules, and Winterhalter.

Fixed bots occasionally getting stuck while climbing ladders connecting outpost modules.

Fixes to waypoint generator, mainly on stairs.

Fixed a null reference exception when a bot is dismissed while being told to follow the player and still in the combat state.

Fixed items flagged as "HiddenInGame" being considered interactable and therefore e.g. valid repair targets.

Fixed outpost guards not arresting the offender when it's very far from them.

Fixed bots sometimes failing to navigate back to the sub (when they are on the other side of the sub than where the hatch is).

Talents:

Fix to yet another issue that sometimes prevented unlocking additional talents after unlocking "All-seeing Eye".

Fixed "Curiosity" talent not giving experience to allies.

Removing or changing order priority doesn't trigger the "Commander" talent buff.

Fixed "Mass Production" talent allowing you to power devices by tinkering.

Fixed "Pyromaniac" giving 39.9% damage resistance instead of 40%.

Fixed ability to tinker indefinitely by interrupting the tinkering by switching to repairing the item.

Fixed "Trusted Captain" and "Esteemed Captain" giving medals even when no missions have been completed.

Fixed disconnected players preventing talents that require everyone to survive from working (e.g. "Field Medic", "Bootcamp").

Fixed "Deep Sea Slayer" always giving you a 50% buff to harpoons regardless if you're inside or not.

Fixed "Deep Sea Slayer" talent not affecting explosive harpoons.

Fixes: