Update 0.4.2 is live!

New housing tier

New houses for new tier 3.

Previous 3 and 4 tiers are now 4 and 5.

The new tier needs medium Security (more bellow), medium Water, and Mud walls.

New production Chain: Leather.

New Product: Hides and Leather.

New production building: Tannery, where Leather is made from Hides and Salt.

New technology: Tannery.

Changes in security

The security level at every Guard Post can now be set to Medium, High or Very High.

Security guards will consume products monthly according to its level.

-Medium: Leather.

-High: Leather + Copper weapons.

-Very High: Leather + Bronze weapons

Save game compatibility: All previous versions are still playable. The Guard post from previous versions will be set to medium security level.

Other changes and fixes:

-Salt production has been increased.

-Fixed: Livestock enclosures not working after hiring workers from zero.

-Fixed: Plazas being built over water.