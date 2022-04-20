UPDATE: Loot Filters and More!

As much as this image gives some D2 nostalgia, it made things a real pain! That is why we finally introduced the Loot Filter! The filter can be customized, more details here.
Other changes this patch (0.306 & 0.307):
-Fixed force pull and other knockback effects not working correctly.
-Small performance optimizations to offscreen items and creatures.
-Fixed player misses not colored grey.
-Reduced enemy avoidance scaling.
-Increased hell gate skip price and reduced sell value of items.
-Added check to automatically teleport player to town if saved map is invalid.
-New arenas for temple hell island map.
-Hell island portals bigger and spawn away from boss original spawn point.
-Tweak to AI/minion responsiveness.
-Fixed creature tinting when loading a game.
Up Next
We hope to include visuals to honor dead hardcore characters:
We're also beginning to work on new content, so the update after this might take a while longer.
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update