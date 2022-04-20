UPDATE: Loot Filters and More!

As much as this image gives some D2 nostalgia, it made things a real pain! That is why we finally introduced the Loot Filter! The filter can be customized, more details here.

Other changes this patch (0.306 & 0.307):

-Fixed force pull and other knockback effects not working correctly.

-Small performance optimizations to offscreen items and creatures.

-Fixed player misses not colored grey.

-Reduced enemy avoidance scaling.

-Increased hell gate skip price and reduced sell value of items.

-Added check to automatically teleport player to town if saved map is invalid.

-New arenas for temple hell island map.

-Hell island portals bigger and spawn away from boss original spawn point.

-Tweak to AI/minion responsiveness.

-Fixed creature tinting when loading a game.

Up Next

We hope to include visuals to honor dead hardcore characters:



We're also beginning to work on new content, so the update after this might take a while longer.

Thanks for playing!