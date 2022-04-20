Update notes for 20.4.2022

- UI: The combat robot UI now uses the drawn icons rather than the generated ones.
- UI: Added a suggested buildings panel to greenhouses.
- UI: You can now shift-click-transfer the products from farms and groves as well as auto-farms etc. to stockpiles and depots.
- Fixed: Hotkey "O" for following objects not working.
- Fixed: Hotkey "L" for opening the message log not working.
- Fixed: "double recruitable colonist count" modifier shown as modifier group.
- Fixed: Tamed polar bears can now carry things and use treadmills.
- Fixed: Outdated tooltip suggesting that people become haulers when you disable all task groups.
- Modding: Added an example that shows how dioramas can be added via modding.
