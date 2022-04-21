Devlog #25 Prolouge PLAY NOW

MINERS!

Today is the day- COAL MINING SIMULATOR: PROLOUGE RELEASE DAY

It's hard to believe that this day finaly came and we can share with you our prolouge. We're hoping that those months of hard work will bring you lot of fun and chill time and are super excited that you will all finally have a chance to play our game for yourselves.

As we've mentioned in our last devlog- during the release and in upcoming days, we're broadcasting for you pre-recorded livestream, where you will be able to chat with us and get all the answers for your mind boggling questions

Don't forget to leave us feedback and questions regarding the game, either during livestream, as well as on Discussion Tab of our Steam Page.

Be sure to download our prolouge and leave a review with your thoughts on it. Also remember to Add Coal Mining Simulator to your Steam Wishlist so that you will be informed as soon as we post any new info regarding our game.

Thanks for being with us and we hope you will enjoy what we have prepared for you in our prolouge!

Till next time!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1118110/Coal_Mining_Simulator/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1804650/Coal_Mining_Simulator_Prologue/?beta=1