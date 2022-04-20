Two Enhancements and Various Bug Fixes

This weeks update brings a couple of improvements and some bug fixes. The red dot scopes now behave as they should and adjust based on the angle at which they are viewed.

We also added an adjustment as requested by the community for Snap Turning. First, we have made it more responsive. Secondly, its now possible to control the blink duration or shut it off completely.

Enhancements

Red dot scopes now behave correctly

Option to adjust snap turn blink duration

Bug fixes