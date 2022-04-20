 Skip to content

The Living Remain update for 20 April 2022

Two Enhancements and Various Bug Fixes

Build 8588497

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This weeks update brings a couple of improvements and some bug fixes. The red dot scopes now behave as they should and adjust based on the angle at which they are viewed.

We also added an adjustment as requested by the community for Snap Turning. First, we have made it more responsive. Secondly, its now possible to control the blink duration or shut it off completely.

Enhancements

  • Red dot scopes now behave correctly
  • Option to adjust snap turn blink duration

Bug fixes

  • Some zombies not dying when shot in head
  • Glass rendering under certain conditions
  • Minor Map issues in both the suburbs and smoke stack area
  • Fixed tree animation in suburbs

Changed files in this update

The Days After Content Depot 594221
  • Loading history…
