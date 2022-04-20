Rodina 1.6.1: Trilaser Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8588133 · Last edited 20 April 2022 – 08:52:02 UTC by Wendy

The first inventory content addition has arrived - the Trilaser!

This new laser weapon focuses 3 beams for enhanced damage. It can be found in a Xeno base or debris pile on the planet Veles!

Version 1.6.1 is the first of a series of inventory-focused content updates. However, it also features a substantial number of small improvements and bugfixes, including a fix for a serious memory leak which caused frequent crashes in the ship editor.

The next few updates, which will add more items, will come much more quickly!

RODINA 1.6.1