Rodina 1.6.1: Trilaser Released!

The first inventory content addition has arrived - the Trilaser!
This new laser weapon focuses 3 beams for enhanced damage. It can be found in a Xeno base or debris pile on the planet Veles!
Version 1.6.1 is the first of a series of inventory-focused content updates. However, it also features a substantial number of small improvements and bugfixes, including a fix for a serious memory leak which caused frequent crashes in the ship editor.
The next few updates, which will add more items, will come much more quickly!
RODINA 1.6.1
New Feature: Trilaser Weapon
Improvement: Add support for cross-portal interaction (grapple hook, laser, targeting)
Improvement: Improve DOF blur performance with transparent objects (particles)
Improvement: Save / Restore mouse position only for certain menus (inventory)
Improvement: Add "Activate" gamepad binding
Crashfix: Fix memory leak causing editor crash
Crashfix: Fix infinite loop when creating an opening to the airlock
Crashfix: Fix crash when exiting ship at cruise speed while grappling
Bugfix: Fix inventory item dropping placement
Bugfix: Fix gravbike persistence
Bugfix: Fix editor room transparency for rooms that straddle floors
Bugfix: Change the way we prevent accidental clicks so that players can reassign controller A button
Bugfix: Screenshot mode HUD fix
Bugfix: Fix crouching in space
Bugfix: Fix controls passing through binding popup menus
Bugfix: Fix controller default button positioning
Bugfix: Clean up some object pools
Bugfix: Fix Lua error for next/previosu in Archives / Radio document menus
