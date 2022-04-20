 Skip to content

Rodina update for 20 April 2022

Rodina 1.6.1: Trilaser Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first inventory content addition has arrived - the Trilaser!

This new laser weapon focuses 3 beams for enhanced damage. It can be found in a Xeno base or debris pile on the planet Veles!

Version 1.6.1 is the first of a series of inventory-focused content updates. However, it also features a substantial number of small improvements and bugfixes, including a fix for a serious memory leak which caused frequent crashes in the ship editor.

The next few updates, which will add more items, will come much more quickly!

RODINA 1.6.1

  • New Feature: Trilaser Weapon

  • Improvement: Add support for cross-portal interaction (grapple hook, laser, targeting)

  • Improvement: Improve DOF blur performance with transparent objects (particles)

  • Improvement: Save / Restore mouse position only for certain menus (inventory)

  • Improvement: Add "Activate" gamepad binding

  • Crashfix: Fix memory leak causing editor crash

  • Crashfix: Fix infinite loop when creating an opening to the airlock

  • Crashfix: Fix crash when exiting ship at cruise speed while grappling

  • Bugfix: Fix inventory item dropping placement

  • Bugfix: Fix gravbike persistence

  • Bugfix: Fix editor room transparency for rooms that straddle floors

  • Bugfix: Change the way we prevent accidental clicks so that players can reassign controller A button

  • Bugfix: Screenshot mode HUD fix

  • Bugfix: Fix crouching in space

  • Bugfix: Fix controls passing through binding popup menus

  • Bugfix: Fix controller default button positioning

  • Bugfix: Clean up some object pools

  • Bugfix: Fix Lua error for next/previosu in Archives / Radio document menus

