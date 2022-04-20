It’s fixed! №48

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game.

Better buoyancy in Arcade battles

Every installed modification on your ship makes her better, however some of them might not work in Arcade battles. We have fixed a bug that prevented some seakeeping modifications from their effect, such as “Dry docking”, “Rudder replacement”, “Propeller replacement”, “Engine maintenance”..

Thanks to your reports we managed to localise and fix the bug.

CCRP gets fixed

The ballistic calculator with the CCRP (Constantly Computed Release Point) mode provides much help for pilots of modern aircraft. Unfortunately, there were few bugs with that system. For example, the release area might be activated by itself just by launching a missile, or it could not be turned off after locking on an aerial target. Both bugs are locked on and destroyed.

To learn more about your vehicle equipment, including the ballistic calculator, make sure to visit the War Thunder Wiki often!

Low-res landscape fix

Our in-house built Dagor graphic engine gets better over and over again! Have you encountered an issue where distant surfaces might turn black on low resolution graphic settings? This one is fixed now!

Chinese optics

Chinese components have become better again thanks to wise Chinese astrologers from . We have increased the magnification of the Chinese sights for some MBTs.

Four up-to-date Chinese tanks - ZTZ96A, ZTZ96A (P), ZTZ99-II and ZTZ99-III - get improved optics, from fixed 8x to variable 6x-11x. Players did an awesome job compiling data from various sources to make it happen. Thank you! Shoot sharp!

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground vehicles

M113A1 (TOW), M113A1 (TOW), Swingfire, Type 75 MLRS, RakJPz 2, RakJPz 2 (HOT) — a bug has been fixed where selecting the AA gun in the radial menu disabled the missile launchers.

— a bug has been fixed where selecting the AA gun in the radial menu disabled the missile launchers. Missing animation of empty cartridges has been restored.

ZTZ96A, ZTZ96A (P) — sight magnification has been increased from 8х to 6х-11х. The generation of the gunner’s thermal imager has been changed from first to second. Source: compilation of the players’ feedback; data on the Al-Khalid tank with similar targeting equipment (report).

— sight magnification has been increased from 8х to 6х-11х. The generation of the gunner’s thermal imager has been changed from first to second. Source: compilation of the players’ feedback; data on the Al-Khalid tank with similar targeting equipment (report). ZTZ99-II, ZTZ99-III — sight magnification has been increased from 8х to 6х-11х. Source: compilation of the players’ feedback; data on the Al-Khalid tank with similar targeting equipment (rеport).

— sight magnification has been increased from 8х to 6х-11х. Source: compilation of the players’ feedback; data on the Al-Khalid tank with similar targeting equipment (rеport). BMP-1 — wave shield and position of the missile in the hangar have been fixed.

— wave shield and position of the missile in the hangar have been fixed. Magach 6A — BR has been reduced in all gaming modes from 8.0 to 7.7.

— BR has been reduced in all gaming modes from 8.0 to 7.7. M3A3 Stuart — mass of the tank has been adjusted from 12.6 t to 14 t (report)

— mass of the tank has been adjusted from 12.6 t to 14 t (report) M163, M113A1 (TOW), CM25, ASRAD-R — material of the side skirts has been corrected from construction steel to rubber fabric.

— material of the side skirts has been corrected from construction steel to rubber fabric. PUMA — a bug has been fixed that led to ammunition disappearance from the hull ammo racks after destruction of the ammo in the turret’s rear.

— a bug has been fixed that led to ammunition disappearance from the hull ammo racks after destruction of the ammo in the turret’s rear. LAV-AD — rate of fire of the 25mm GAU-12U gun has been adjusted from 2,200 rpm to 1,800 rpm. (report)

— rate of fire of the 25mm GAU-12U gun has been adjusted from 2,200 rpm to 1,800 rpm. (report) LAV-AD — a bug has been fixed where the HE round was dubbed in the shell list in the protection analysis menu.

— a bug has been fixed where the HE round was dubbed in the shell list in the protection analysis menu. Lvkv 9040C — name of the radar has been fixed in the x-ray mode.

— name of the radar has been fixed in the x-ray mode. Zachlam Tager — a bug has been fixed with missing data on the elevation drive speed and targeting angles of the missile launcher in the xray mode.

— a bug has been fixed with missing data on the elevation drive speed and targeting angles of the missile launcher in the xray mode. FV102 Striker — a bug has been fixed with missing data on the explosives type and TNT equivalent on the info cards of the missiles (report)

— a bug has been fixed with missing data on the explosives type and TNT equivalent on the info cards of the missiles (report) A bug has been fixed due to which it was possible to control the ATGM via the AA machine gun sight: T-55AM-1, Т-55AMD-1, Т-62M-1, Т-64B, Т-72B (1989), Т-72B3, 2S25M, XM803, MBT-70, KPz-70, M60A2, M551, CM-25, AMX-30 ACRA, Marder A1-, Raketenjagdpanzer 2, Raketenjagdpanzer 2 (HOT), Wiesel 1A2, M113A1 (TOW), Type 60 ATM, FV102 Striker, FV438 Swingfire.

A bug has been fixed due to which the radiator grills were hidden in the protection view: M2A2, M2A4, M2A4 (1st Arm.Div.), M3 Stuart, M3A1 Stuart, M3A1 (USMC), M3A3 (1st PTG), M3A3 Stuart (China), M3A3 Stuart (Italy), M3A3 Stuart (France), M5A1, M5A1 (China), Stuart VI (5th CAD), M8 HMC, M8 HMC (China), M8A1, M3 Lee, Grant I, Grant I (Great Britain), М-3 Medium, M4A2, M4A2 (76) W, M4A2 (USSR), M4A3 (105), M4A3 (105) (France), Cobra King, M4A3E2, M4A3E2 (France), M4A3E2 (76) W, M4A3 (76) W, M4A3 (76) W (Japan), M4A4 (China), M4A4 (1st PTG), M4A4 (Italy), M4A4 (France), M4A4 (SA50), Sherman Firefly, Sherman Vc, Merkava Mk.1 (USA), Merkava Mk.2B, Merkava Mk.2B (USA), M163, M163 (Israel), M901, SIDAM 25, SIDAM 25 (Mistral), T92, M22, LVT(A)(1), T14, M56, T25, M10 (China), M4A5 Ram II, M2, M6A1.

R-LAU — noise parameters while a rocket is launching has been increased by 50%. Source: Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat vehicles, Design and Development. Book 1, Pg. 215.

— noise parameters while a rocket is launching has been increased by 50%. Source: Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat vehicles, Design and Development. Book 1, Pg. 215. Q-AD — operational time of the Red spear missile cruise engine has been increased from 5 to 15 sec, thrust has been reduced from 230 to 100 N. Source: “The official report for the High Council of Lansdraad. Heavy Assault cannons and rockets. Book 2, Pg 729”.

— operational time of the Red spear missile cruise engine has been increased from 5 to 15 sec, thrust has been reduced from 230 to 100 N. Source: “The official report for the High Council of Lansdraad. Heavy Assault cannons and rockets. Book 2, Pg 729”. R-LAU — reload time has been increased from 30 to 35 sec.

— reload time has been increased from 30 to 35 sec. 180mm Maul-Q cannon — remote fuse arming distance has been reduced from 300 to 100 m. Source: “The official report for the High Council of Lansdraad. Heavy Assault cannons and rockets. Book 2, Pg 833”.

140mm ATW gun — remote fuse arming distance has been reduced from 300 to 100 m. Source: “The official report for the High Council of Lansdraad. Heavy Assault cannons and rockets. Book 2, Pg 813”.

— remote fuse arming distance has been reduced from 300 to 100 m. Source: “The official report for the High Council of Lansdraad. Heavy Assault cannons and rockets. Book 2, Pg 813”. 40mm McUW-3A gun — remote fuse arming distance has been reduced from 300 to 50 m. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat light vehicles. Book 2, Pg. 2017”.

— remote fuse arming distance has been reduced from 300 to 50 m. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat light vehicles. Book 2, Pg. 2017”. M3 Lee — position of the commander’s hatch while rotating the turret has been fixed.

Aircraft

JA37C — naming of the RWR has been changed from AN/APR-25 to APP-73 (report).

— naming of the RWR has been changed from AN/APR-25 to APP-73 (report). F-84F — ballistic calculator mode for bombs has been changed from CCIP to CCRP (report 1) (report 2).

— ballistic calculator mode for bombs has been changed from CCIP to CCRP (report 1) (report 2). Douglas AD-2 — a bug has been fixed which prevented separate rocket launches in the 12 HVAR + 2 Tiny Tim weapon setup.

— a bug has been fixed which prevented separate rocket launches in the 12 HVAR + 2 Tiny Tim weapon setup. Ju-188 A-2 — a bug has been fixed that prevented the upper turret from shooting at correct targeting angles.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented the upper turret from shooting at correct targeting angles. Me 264 — a bug has been fixed with a missing trail from the rightmost jet engine.

— a bug has been fixed with a missing trail from the rightmost jet engine. A bug has been fixed with the CCRP ballistic computer that preserved the drop area marker even after disabling when the aerial target is locked on.

A bug has been fixed with a CCRP ballistic computer which preserved the aiming area for unguided bombs when launching the air-to-surface missiles.

A bug has been fixed with the missing radar mode display (radar/IRST) in the user’s interface (report).

F-104 (all versions) - flight model has been updated, controllability after releasing the flaps has been improved.

(all versions) - flight model has been updated, controllability after releasing the flaps has been improved. F-104A - engine has been changed to the more powerful J79-GE-3B

- engine has been changed to the more powerful J79-GE-3B MiG-21S - rudder animation has been fixed.

- rudder animation has been fixed. A-7E - aileron animation has been fixed.

Naval

Disabled effects for the seakeeping modules in the Arcade battles have been fixed.

Dubbed lead marker that was displayed on the back side of the direction of the shot.

HMS Armada, HMAS Tobruk — a bug has been fixed which allowed torpedo launch through the ships’ hull.

Other changes

Blackening of the remote landscape on minimal graphic settings has been fixed.

A bug has been fixed that prevented compatibility mode.

The invisible obstacle under the bridge in the “Down the river” mission has been fixed.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.