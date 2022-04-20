Early Access Release v.006

Good afternoon,
We hope you had a good time spending your long weekend in the surf. Here are the patch notes for Release v.006:
Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.
Bug Fixes:
- 🌊 Fixed stamina/power/balance stats not saving correctly between play sessions
- Fixed stamina/power/balance stats not displaying correctly in some cases
- Resolved collision issue that caused camera to move erratically when surfing in certain levels
Additions/Alterations
- Decreased time to reset camera rotation in tube
- Dropped down minimum height for camera when in tube
- Camera now slowly resets vertical position as well as horizontal
- More adjustments to tip turn in tube
Stay tuned for some more updates later this week.
The Bungarra team.
