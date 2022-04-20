 Skip to content

Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022 update for 20 April 2022

Early Access Release v.006

Build 8587384

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good afternoon,

We hope you had a good time spending your long weekend in the surf. Here are the patch notes for Release v.006:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

  • 🌊 Fixed stamina/power/balance stats not saving correctly between play sessions
  • Fixed stamina/power/balance stats not displaying correctly in some cases
  • Resolved collision issue that caused camera to move erratically when surfing in certain levels

Additions/Alterations

  • Decreased time to reset camera rotation in tube
  • Dropped down minimum height for camera when in tube
  • Camera now slowly resets vertical position as well as horizontal
  • More adjustments to tip turn in tube

Stay tuned for some more updates later this week.

The Bungarra team.

