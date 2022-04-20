Early Access Release v.006

Good afternoon,

We hope you had a good time spending your long weekend in the surf. Here are the patch notes for Release v.006:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

🌊 Fixed stamina/power/balance stats not saving correctly between play sessions

Fixed stamina/power/balance stats not displaying correctly in some cases

Resolved collision issue that caused camera to move erratically when surfing in certain levels

Additions/Alterations

Decreased time to reset camera rotation in tube

Dropped down minimum height for camera when in tube

Camera now slowly resets vertical position as well as horizontal

More adjustments to tip turn in tube

Stay tuned for some more updates later this week.

The Bungarra team.