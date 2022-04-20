GunQuest Update Version 0.0.4.0

Added inventory menu!!!

Added 3 new health items: Apple, Bread and Steak

Health items are now available for purchase and use

Health is now semi-permanent, as you no longer health between battles

Health is recoverable by sleeping at the starting house and consuming food, more ways to recover will be added in the future

Added 3 new types of chests: Common, Uncommon, Rare

You can now equip the same gun twice (But only if you own two of them!)

(But only if you own two of them!) Player now starts with 0 gold (Was mainly for quick testing purposes)

(Was mainly for quick testing purposes) Added key navigation to starting screen WASD + Space

Fixed text grammar in the Intro Sequence

Fixed error where menus could be opened during room transition

Increased the resources required to create certain guns

Shop items are now sorted by name

Improved start menu logic/GUI

Added sort option to inventory

Randomized the chest item drop amount: # of items dropped per chest

Display health stat during caravan sections

Fixed bug where boost could be activated while on cooldown between rooms

Disabled camera movement during inventory/shop access

Corrected escape reminder logic

Added sounds to more menus

A question I've been asking myself recently is, should this game be permadeath? Would that improve player experience? I'm not too sure myself, but if you have any thoughts, head over to the discord!

A ton of the updates here were due to the diligence and feedback from my discord members!

I wouldn't have been able to do it on my own, so huge thanks to you guys! There are still more updates to come, but I wanted to get this update out there asap because of how impressed I was with the discord feedback! Have a great day!