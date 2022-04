After more than 2.5 years, Darza's Dominion makes its return! With a soft launch on PC, and mobile release coming shortly after, we're excited to finally let people back in Darza's Dominion.

We want to welcome all the new players and returning players to our game. We're just a small 5 man team and have put our heart into this game. Be sure to join our discord for server updates, game updates, and to connect with the community!