Version 2.12.0 - NEW ENGINES, FDLB '22 CAR BUNDLE & TRACK IMPROVEMENTS!

AYO DRIFTERS!!!! We hope you enjoyed the first FORMULA DRIFT SEASON 2022 weekend – What a RIPPER of a round! As we prepare for FD Atlanta, Update 2.12.0 will be all about fine-tuning and polishing the game for more seamless gameplay!

NEW ENGINES!



Piping hot in the part store are brand NEW Barra Engines in 3 rarities – Import (STROKED BARRA), Custom (RE-BUILT BARRA), and Carbon (BILLET BARRA)! Make sure to keep an eye out for them in your next store rotation and let us know which car you’re building up next with this!

LONG BEACH 2022 – DANGEROUS DUO BUNDLE!



These FD legends prove to us time and time again their righteous place in the league, and we’re celebrating our first round of Formula Drift by dropping a Long Beach 2022 Car bundle with your fav FDLB legends – Matt Field & Odi Bakchis!

Make sure to jump into the Special Offers tab to grab this 2-for-1 deal NOW! Offers end May 01, 23:59PM UTC so don’t MISS OUT Y’ALL!

TRACK LAYOUT IMPROVEMENTS – THE YARD, HAKONE, E-TOWN, THE SLAB, ORLANDO



You’ll be ecstatic to hear we’ve made some (GOOD) changes to our favourite maps, including some Formula Drift layouts too!

The Yard

Improved clipping zones on Bridge/Full Track/Jump /Reverse

Overall gameplay fluidity changes

Easier initiation on Reverse/Full Track/Jump

Hakone

Early initiation bonus on Skyline

Introduced new clipping points from the OG version on Skyline

Improved line on Skyline

Englishtown

Fixed finish line on Drag Strip/FD/FD Pro

The Slab

Fixed initiation bonus on full track

Improved player experience on full track

Orlando

Early initiation is now supported on Rev-FD

Introduced barriers to prevent illegal lines

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Car Rebalancing - Offset improvements and better clutch response

Adjusting camber with aftermarket angle kits in practice mode now update correctly

Steam achievements are now properly rewarded to players

RX7 FC no longer suspends in the air after repairing in custom lobbies

Tutorial’s pause menu buttons now work as intended after switching back into the game

Purchase Slot button no longer overlaps slot list in paintshop

Plus more live lobby and performance improvements and UI tweaks!

As always, thank you to our awesome community for helping us improve the game every update! Gearin' up for a big season and it’s only just the beginning y’all!

– Torque Drift Team