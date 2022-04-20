The Franchise Update - Follow Up Patch (v1.0.2.1)

📢 Hello Legend Bowlers!

We've been hard at work firming up some things, while adding a few final touches to the previously released Franchise Update!

⚠️ This update will clear out all of your data files, but don't be alarmed, your custom rosters will be saved and can be loaded from the TEAM > ROSTER DATA screen!

In summary, this follow up patch is filled with a mix of fixes, some new features and tuning the game to get the best experience into your hands. We hope everyone is enjoying the game as much as we are and we can't wait to hear how your franchise is going!

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Quarterbacks under center now move faster while dropping back in order to prevent cheese sacks from all out blitz.

AI quarterbacks no longer whiff due to moving while throwing as this was occurring way too often.

Quarterback vision distances scale from 10 yards to the entire field depending on your QB's skill level versus have vision on or off.

AI quarterbacks no longer hold onto ball on 3rd and 4th down passing targets until receivers are passed the first down line before making a decision, thus opening up chances for shorter plays that turn into first down gains.

Stiff arm success now incorporates player strength as the move was too overpowered just relying on skill rating.

New sack sound effect added when a sack occurs.

Sack popup added back instead of saying boom.

Interception rate decreased slightly.

Catching rate increased slightly.

Fixed issue where fan density settings would get ignored during franchise games.

Rookies are now highlighted in light blue on roster sheet screens.

Settings can now be accessed from Team Select for ALL modes.

Newspaper Recap events can now easily be filtered by your team to get a clean view of your team's transactions.

New Hall of Fame award added called "Golden Foot" which recognizes the best punter or kicker for that given franchise year.

New Milestone added for Winning Kicker of the Year.

Player heights and weights have been updated to better match real life players.

Fixed issue where line of scrimmage arrow image would not appear during the pre-snap phase.

Fixed issue where play art would draw underneath custom end zone text.

Season milestones no longer carry over to the following year.

Fixed milestones not being awarded when completed.

Changed a few milestones to user controlled player for things like making a tackle or interception.

Multiple milestone popups will now appear when completing more than one at a given time to better communicate things to the player.

During franchise mode, the SIM engine now takes into account facility and morale boosts to player ratings.

New Franchise settings menu created to store franchise settings as opposed to being under the gameplay section.

Franchise settings no longer "locked in" from starting settings. Instead they are based off of the current settings.

Facilities all now work as designed to give proper bonuses and risks for every facility as some were not working correctly.

Facilities now have risk of getting damaged and must be repaired at 50% of their normal price.

Thank you to all the players that participated in our private betas leading to this update. Your feedback and testing helped us so much! We couldn't have done it without everyone who participated.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Twitter

Discord

YouTube

Patch Version 1.0.2.1