Ember Knights Early Access Now Available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Knights!

Today is the day! Ember Knights is finally available in Early Access. You get to start your exploration of the Prime Worlds and begin to fight back against Praxis and his hordes. In this fast-paced, multiplayer rogue-lite experience, you will shape your character according to your tastes in order to defeat increasingly tougher enemies and bosses. Thanks to a combination of skills, relics and gems, can you try out countless builds and synergies, refine your strategies and improve your future runs!

Ember Knights Early Access release content:

A solo or co-op adventure for up to 4 players .

. The first 3 biomes : Scoggfirth, the Steadfast Citadel, and Wightsbury.

: Scoggfirth, the Steadfast Citadel, and Wightsbury. 22 monsters , many of which with their elite and champion versions.

, many of which with their and versions. Several mini bosses , each with 4 versions per biome (good luck with the Plague Bringer, hehe), and one big area boss per biome .

, each with 4 versions per biome (good luck with the Plague Bringer, hehe), and . The first two weapons : the sword and the bow, and a powerful arsenal consisting of 12 base skills , including “frost wall”, “arcane bolts”, “blast bomb” and “knight’s charge”.

: the sword and the bow, and a powerful arsenal consisting of , including “frost wall”, “arcane bolts”, “blast bomb” and “knight’s charge”. Over 60 game changing gems and relics, specifically designed to improve the effects of your skills and allow you to develop hundreds of unique builds and synergies.

Get started!

With the Early Access available, you and your friends can start your adventure right here and now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1135230/Ember_Knights/

What's next?

We will continue to add content and improve Ember Knights throughout the Early Access. A new weapon is planned for next month, one we have never shown before! We think you will love it. We also have a busy summer ahead of us, with plenty of exciting additions we can't wait to deliver! Our mid-term release plan is as follows:

Starting Tips

Because we are friendly.

Use the environment to your advantage, dodge before you strike, kite your enemies and most importantly, prioritize your targets as some of them can spawn even more monsters!

Your enemies come in several versions of themselves: normal, elites, and champions. Learn their patterns, skills and special moves, and the best way to counter them…

Slash the relevant elements on the terrain to uncover food and coins, and take your time to grab them, they won't disappear.

When faced with a choice for the next room, always balance your immediate needs with your long term goals. Health is always helpful, but choosing a relic might be more beneficial in the long run.

Use your skills appropriately. All skills can (and should) be properly timed to yield devastating results.

…Cast “Ember Fire” on an apple to instantly bake a delicious apple pie! Try it on a chicken drumstick!

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to complete the game?

The Early Access offers over 10 hours of gameplay to defeat the 3rd world boss and unlock all skills and relics. But it might take much longer, especially for unexperienced rogue-lite players. We also plan to add new content throughtout Early Access.

In which languages is the game available?

The Early Access is available in English only for the moment. Down the road we are planning to make it available in other languages.

What is the PEGI / ESRB rating for the game?

Currently, the game is rated Pegi 12 (provisional).

On what platform is the game available? Are other platforms planned?

Ember Knights is currently available on PC only. We have plans for a console version in the future, but our current focus is on the Early Access on Steam.

How does the online co-op mode work exactly? How many players can play together online?

It is very simple! In the main menu, you can host an online game and invite up to 3 friends. This means four players can play together. But you can of course play solo or with one or two friends.

What is the price of the game in the Early Access? Will it become more expensive at launch?

The price for the Early Access is 14.99€/$14.99/£11.39. Yes, the price will increase at full Launch as more content and features will be available. Of course, the players who purchased the game during Early Access will not be charged extra at full release.

Who is Doom Turtle? Why has the name changed?

Doom Turtle is the new name of Tiny Titan Studios, the development team behind Ember Knights.

Join the community: meet other knights!

If you want to stay on top of the news, see new content before it's live, share your favourite memes, or simply chat strategy about the best weapons and skills, join us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

We will also be especially grateful for your feedback and suggestions during the Early Access and beyond, so be sure to join our [Discord](discord.gg/emberknights) to share your comments directly with our development team!

Stay tuned for more news and updates!