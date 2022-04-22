Perfect Team 23 is coming soon!

We have launched OOTP 23 worldwide, and we first want to say that we truly appreciate all the feedback we have gotten from the community on the beta version so far.

However, the beta has revealed that Perfect Team mode is not as stable as it needs to be at this point.

As many know, we've been forced to move to an entirely new backend provider. And the stress test of the public beta has revealed issues with the infrastructure that are causing serious problems during simulations. Thankfully, with your diligent work during the beta we were able to isolate these issues.

However, we now have a great deal of work to do to fix this, so that we can ensure a smooth experience for all players. Therefore, we have decided to disable Perfect Team in the launch version of OOTP 23 tomorrow. We are working day and night on this and will keep you all informed about our progress.

Thanks so much for your support!

Markus & the entire OOTP Team