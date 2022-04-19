Kowi Ishto: Battle of Akonoli - Update 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8585410 · Last edited 19 April 2022 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.2.1 Includes the following updates, changes and fixes:

Steam Integration

The Steam integration in the game has been changed according to GameMaker's new use of a Steam Extension.

If you encounter any errors with Steam Achievements or Steam Leaderboards, please file a Bug Report.

Gameplay

In the VS Enemy Battle Mode the 1,000 Enemy option has been removed. The Leaderboard for the option has also been removed

The Star Gem Guage Power Up has now been changed to 50 instead of 100 Star Gems needed to get the Power Up.

Minor changes to text.

Other various changes.

Bug Reports

If you encounter any bugs, glitches or issues playing the game after this update, please post in the Feedback, Bug & Glitch Reports

