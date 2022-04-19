Boat Warfare Chapter 2 Released!

Phew its finally here! Chapter 2 brings a ton more to do for the game as well as exciting long awaited improvements. Before we jump into the patch notes I just want to thank you all for checking out an playing my game it means the world to me!

New goodies:

added new chapter to the story including:

5 new levels

new enemies

new cutscenes

new weapon

new boss battles

and more!

implemented speedrun mode for Chapter 2

added level select for both chapters (Note: Players will need to replay all levels on initial launch even if they had completed them)

Fixes:

changed death screen button text to match its function

fixed AI getting stuck on walls and other objects

fixed quit button on Chapter 1: level 2

fixed music not starting if first cutscene was skipped in Chapter 1

fixed skip text not showing in Chapter 1: Cutscene 2

fixed mines not damaging enemy boats

fixed mines in Chapter 1: Level 4 all exploding at the 3rd objective

fixed enemies getting stuck on objects while chasing player

fixed issue where player would shoot water when looking up from under water

Hopefully everything lands on its feet and there aren't any big issues Fingers crossed

I know one of the biggest things that got added in this update will definitely be the level select, since Chapter 2 is significantly longer than Chapter 1 if you want to take a break and come back to finish later now you can! Another important change was the issue that caused the player to shoot the water when aiming up and now that it is fixed players can enjoy the full range of camera movement (gone are the days of having to back up to hit what you are shooting!).

As always if you have any issues please feel free to tweet at me or reach out via the support email!

Enjoy Chapter 2!