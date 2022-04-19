 Skip to content

Survival Girls update for 19 April 2022

Gardening Has begun!

Build 8584917

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now make pots and planters to grow vegetables. and soon a grow house and greenhouse to grow more. I also fixed some weight issues and other notes. let me know how the growing works. Still a work in progress and it will be a little bit before I figure out how to get the growing to work with animation. but as of now the gardening bench is more developed and you can install planters and pots. I will also be installing how you collect seeds to plants. next few days and it should all be working well and then i am going to get the AI to be lootable for parts and supplies. things are coming along on the island!

Good Luck Survivors!

