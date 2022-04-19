Gardening Has begun!

You can now make pots and planters to grow vegetables. and soon a grow house and greenhouse to grow more. I also fixed some weight issues and other notes. let me know how the growing works. Still a work in progress and it will be a little bit before I figure out how to get the growing to work with animation. but as of now the gardening bench is more developed and you can install planters and pots. I will also be installing how you collect seeds to plants. next few days and it should all be working well and then i am going to get the AI to be lootable for parts and supplies. things are coming along on the island!

Good Luck Survivors!