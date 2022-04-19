 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dreams Of Adventure update for 19 April 2022

Update 2.1.6 Bug and issue fixes in Driftwood Piers

Share · View all patches · Build 8584739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Properly edited door in Driftwood so it is next to the house
  • Fixed issue of not being able to interact with merchants in Driftwood
  • Fixed walking on market stalls
  • Moved the gold coin so you can now take it
  • Updated Brothers Cash shop closed door
  • Fixed text from Mayor West
  • Sickle now is tagged as a common item instead of Quest in inventory

Changed files in this update

proradi boga ti poljubim Depot 1564841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.