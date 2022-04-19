- Properly edited door in Driftwood so it is next to the house
- Fixed issue of not being able to interact with merchants in Driftwood
- Fixed walking on market stalls
- Moved the gold coin so you can now take it
- Updated Brothers Cash shop closed door
- Fixed text from Mayor West
- Sickle now is tagged as a common item instead of Quest in inventory
Dreams Of Adventure update for 19 April 2022
Update 2.1.6 Bug and issue fixes in Driftwood Piers
Patchnotes via Steam Community
