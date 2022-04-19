💥 DO U COPY? UPDATE 1.6.10 LIVE ! + COMFORT OPTIONS, ACCESSIBILITY AND PUZZLES!

Hey @everyone !

Hope all is well. Long time no see. It's been a few weeks since our last update and we've been busy 🙂

So, let's get to it! What changed on this v1.6.10 update? :

Changelogs : Do U Copy? version 1.6.10 includes (1.6.10 VR / 1.6.10 Hacker App)

PAUSE MENU, Comfort & Accessibility Options 💥

One of the reasons DUC? was challenging to play for some of you was the lack of different locomotion option for the VR user. We've been trying countless teleportation methods and the results are still not optimal to make sure you get the best of your DUC? experience. However, we've introduced a Pause menu (designed by our in-house wizard @Dokino ) that allows you the following :

Restart a Game

Show Controls

Exit to Lobby

Sound options

Comfort & Accessibility

Report Bug

Comfort options includes :

💠 Tunneling (with 4 levels of intensity : None, Low, Medium, Intense)

💠 Snap Turning Angle (10- 20 - 30 - 45 ; +Smooth turning will be arriving next update)

💠 Switch Watch hand

💠 Switch Controller hand (for Left Handed players)

💠 Seated/Standing position

++ NEW PAIRING SCREEN 🛠️

The pairing screen is now : The Hangar. After all, you might be wondering where that money goes once you complete a successful bank heist. This pairing screen comes with a different Server selection screen + a few surprises and easter eggs that you'll discover the more you progress into the game 🤫 .

+++ (NEW) Simon Says Puzzle ♦️ 🟦 🟢 💛

Using the Security Camera System, the Thief has to find the 4 color and shape-coded props scattered around the levels while his Hacker inputs it in his panel. Memorise their sequence correctly and you'll be able to remove some obstacles !

++++ (NEW) The SuperGuard (bigger - badder - faster)

Once upon a time, players told us that our Guards (which are called Steve btw) were too stupid and blind to the Thief's action. What you might not know is that our Steves have ears...and feelings too. So Steve signed up to a gym and became the best bank Guard he could be (a low-poly 80's Rocky-themed training montage will be available at release) He became....the SuperGuard.

The SuperGuard has an increased FOV, quicker speed and larger proximity sensor -- but he also patrols in every room of the bank. As a silent and deadly menace, prepare to see more of them in the future..

+++++ (NEW) Level 9 is now available (and Level 10 is on the way!) ! 🍍

This chapter introduces the Simon Says mini game in addition of the SuperGuard. We've had tons of funs (re)making this level and it's by far the most challenging we've made up to date (I mean... until Level 10 😉 ) . Feel free to give us some feedback on our Discord too!

++++++ The new Tutorial is coming (we promise)

While our Level 10 is almost ready to be pushed and our Tutorial has passed the production state to QA testing, we know how your experience might be affected by the lack of clear tutorial. As you know there are a lot of mechanics to explain in this game and making a tutorial that isn't too long and tedious is a real challenge. We highly suggest to check the Hacker Guide present in the ✨-links channel of our Discord for additional help. In the meantime, you'll find a sneak peak on our Discord.

And some additional stuff :🩹

Recenter button on Thief in the Hacker App UI

Improve performance on Q1 & Q2

Increased timeout value for reconnection between players

Clipping issues fix in Level 4

Fixing lockers position on all levels and blue FOV precision

Connection health status bar on the Pause menu

We'll also be releasing a Roadmap on our Discord to let you know the overall progression of DUC? (difficulty challenges, state of polish, level editor etc..)

As always, have feedback ? Fill out this quick form (https://form.typeform.com/to/I4VA5VWT) or express yourself via mail or in our Discord !

See you all in the virtual world! Cheers 🍍