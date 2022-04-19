Desaturation Point - Version 0.4!

Version 0.4 of Desaturation Point is finally here!

Our cosmic horrors have been busy and now there are more of them littered throughout Research Station Delta! Our developers have started taking refuge in the newly added wing of the station, but it's only a matter of time before the monsters sniff them out.

All jokes aside, we're super excited to bring you the latest and greatest with the newest build of the game! Among a great variety of visual and mechanical updates, the newest build of Desaturation Point features:

Partial VO Implementation: Our Berklee Audio Team has worked hard to fully integrate VO snippets into the game. Shudder in terror as MacAuliffe utters his last few words!

Arctic Lab Level Updates: What would an arctic base be without broken computers and flickering lights? Similar to our last update, we've made massive improvements to our visual assets and effects to showcase the corruption happening in Research Station Delta.

Narrative & Dialogue: The story UI is improved and better than ever! Listen to Voronin, Gagnon, and MacAuliffe as they travel throughout the lab while also discovering hidden text logs placed throughout our two levels.

Monster Types: This update features our largest set of monster improvements to date. Witness the all new Apex and Grazer monsters as they sneak through vents and steamroll any unobservant researchers respectively.

Monster & Character Animation Updates: Monsters now have idle animations and character movement has been tuned to feel just a little bit better.

Updated Credits

General Bug Fixes & Visual Updates

While the game is nearly complete, our work doesn't stop here! Join us in our next update as we leave early access and move to gold!

Until next time, Research Station Delta developer team, out!