The Book of the Game update for 19 April 2022

v1.00.16 is now live

v1.00.16 is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 8584377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yes, it's the 3rd update of the day... They were all rare bugs but unpleasant if you had them, so I wanted to fix them ASAP!

This one is all about magic items.

It was possible to lose item's powers when you picked them up, after winning an encounter, leaving you with a magic item that did nothing... Nobody wants that! Fixed!

I also fixed the inventory screen to update properly when you moved magic items about - the whole rightmost pane is now rebuilt every time. (Display bug only)

