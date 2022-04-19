Fast Travel Update

New features:

The following new options can make certain aspects of Crystal Project easier or less time consuming. I encourage you to give the game a try before enabling any of these options, but if something is not for you, that's OK. Please feel free to make adjustments.

These options can be accessed in game via the main menu under More Options > Assist Options and they are tied to save data. Once an option is turned on, it cannot be turned back off.

Enhanced Home Point: Enables setting up to 3 different Home Points at a time. Earlier parts of the game can often involve a lot of backtracking. Most players may want to enable this option.

Custom Difficulty: Enables freely adjusting the difficulty either up or down.

Skip Minigames: Enables the option to skip minigames and obtain an automatic placement.

Extend Timers: Timers which sometimes show up while solving puzzles will be extended.

Boost EXP: Increases the amount of EXP earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.

Boost LXP: Increases the amount of LXP earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.

Boost Gold: Increases the amount of Gold earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.

Balance changes:

Slightly reduced the speed of other Quintar racers.

Slightly adjusted the Undersea Trail track to make it a little easier.

Added more Swamp Kid encounters.

A Swamp Kid's presence is now often indicated by a new type of brown weed.

The following late-game monsters have had their LXP rewards increased: (hidden for spoilers)

[spoiler] * Magic Well: Increased from 65 to 100.

Sea Snake: Increased from 18 to 36.

Sea Kobra: Increased from 22 to 44.

Sea Skimmer: Increased from 18 to 36.

Skimmer Boss: Increased from 22 to 44.

Wave Hunter: Increased from 18 to 36.

Shallow Spear: Increased from 38 to 100.

Mermaid: Increased from 18 to 36.

Mermaiden: Increased from 24 to 48.

Merman: Increased from 40 to 80.

Medusa: Increased from 40 to 80.

Merhorse: Increased from 24 to 48.

Biter: Increased from 18 to 36.

Chomper: Increased from 24 to 48.

Sea Salamander: Increased from 22 to 44.

Shank Shark: Increased from 40 to 80.

Coral Eater: Increased from 22 to 44.

Man Of War: Increased from 24 to 48.

Burden: Increased from 42 to 84.

Young One: Increased from 40 to 80.

Flesh Eater: Increased from 26 to 78.

Sentry: Increased from 75 to 90.[/spoiler]

