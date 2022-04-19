(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 10

Share · View all patches · Build 8584253 · Last edited 19 April 2022 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

Patch notes are a combination of patches MW 9.1, 9.2, 9.21, 9.23, 9.24, and 10.

In this patch, we are introducing Atmo-Growbed which is used to grow and harvest flowers and mushrooms, for bio-chemical creation. We also changed how Blue-Repository works to make it more user-friendly, and with the introduction of the new structure, we are also adding 18 new items and a new game mechanic.

Atmo-Growbed required for the creation of the entire plant and mushrooms growth system. From now on all pickable plants/mushrooms will have at least three stages of development (Seedling, Maturing, Developt). Each mushroom and plant will grow at its own specific speed requiring a different amount of Hydrogel. In the future, the environment will also have an effect on plant growth, and even completely halt its development if placed in a harsh environment.

From now on we plan to make a small tutorial/presentation videos of each major change in the game to not only present how the game is developing but also to help new players with the game mechanics.

We are also changing how Blue-Repository works in our game, from now on players won't have to unlock the Repository to inset new Data Storage. Data Storage will now automatically install itself the moment they are inserted into the Blue-Repo (simulating installing new software to base Neurocore). After which it will automatically affect all buildings/machines with the programmed changes.

The next major patch will focus on another building, the Medbay. Allowing players for setting up their own spawn point, healing, bio-item creation, and more.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 10

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Dynka (Matured), and Dynka (Seedling) didn't trigger physics when dropping from the inventory.

◈ The maintenance Platform didn't accept MPB.

◈ Screens in the archaeological base were difficult to read because of the details on the window.

◈ The Player was able to save the game on special events if he previously set the save window up.

◈ Resolution options didn't refresh on the game start.

◈ When starting a new game, saving then loading those saves, and starting the game from the main menu after the load, the game won't start from the beginning but from that save.

◈ Blueprint-Repository duplicates its effect to all bases rather than only the one connected directly.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Added a new building, the Atmo-Growbed.

◈ Added the new building to the construction list in CCC.

◈ Added new Items to the game:

Gracheri (Maturing)

Gracheri (Seedling)

Blufloir (Maturing)

Blufloir (Seedling)

Arachnorex (Maturing)

Arachnorex (Seedling)

Camubron (Maturing)

Camubron (Seedling)

Subincar (Maturing)

Subincar (Seedling)

Golden Malok (Maturing)

Golden Malok (Seedling)

Gracheri Seed Container.

Blufloir Seed Container.

Arachnorex Seed Container.

Camubron Seed Container.

Subincar Seed Container.

Golden Malok Seed Container.

◈ Name changes to selected items:

Changed from Dynka (Matured) to Dynka (Maturing).

Changed from Dynka (Overgrown) to Dynka (Matured).

Changed from Gracheri to Gracheri (Matured)

Changed from Blufloir to Blufloir (Matured)

Changed from Golden Malok to Golden Malok (Matured)

Changed from Subincar to Subincar (Matured)

Changed from Camubron to Camubron (Matured)

Changed from Arachnorex to Arachnorex (Matured)

◈ Recreated the Blue-Repo User Interface.

◈ Blue-Repo no longer requires to be open before using.

◈ All Blue-Repo data storage will now install automatically.

◈ Data Storage units now require a certain amount of time to be installed (installation time depends on data complexity).

◈ Updated Blueprint Repository manual, on Command Centers computer station.

◈ The player Icon on the map will now show which way the player is facing.

◈ Improved the behavior of vines on the wind.

◈ Foliage that is attached to another object, will have different wind behavior, to fix visual errors.

◈ Added notification text to Ore Refinery if the player will try to insert anything other than Ore.

◈ Added new sound effects when picking up flowers.

◈ When hovering over an interactable, the system is now able to read players' inventory and connected object state to provide more information.

◈ Increase Atmospheric Vaporators Hydrogel production from 1.5 to 2.5.

◈ Bio-Recycler Hydrogel consumption lowered from 5 to 2.5.

◈ Bio-Recycler will now prevent the player from resetting the timer when it's already working, adding a small note to the player.

◈ Blufloir weight lowered from 3 to 2.

◈ Golden Malok's weight lowered from 9 to 5.

◈ Gracheri weight lowered from 15 to 9.

◈ Added animation security calls to hands when interacting with items that change/adjust player position, to smooth out the transition.

◈ Improved Icon generation system, allowing us to provide higher quality icons with custom backgrounds depending on the state.

◈ Graphicly improved all bushes in the game.

◈ Added missing sound effects (hover) on some buttons.

◈ Minor adjustment to foliage rendering (specifically all trees), the game should have a minor performance boost.

◈ Updated Karenos Forest map with additional foliage, stones, and minor collision changes.

◈ Minor graphical improvements to Main Menu Level.