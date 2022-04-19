Gogte Update 0.7

Here is the update list:
- New map.
Various fixes:
- reflexes
- sounds
- illumination
- and changes to some AIs.
We are approaching the climax of the adventure, we need your feedback more than ever. Thank you very much.
Oso
