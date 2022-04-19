 Skip to content

Gogte update for 19 April 2022

Gogte Update 0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8584218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the update list:

  • New map.

Various fixes:

  • reflexes
  • sounds
  • illumination
  • and changes to some AIs.

We are approaching the climax of the adventure, we need your feedback more than ever. Thank you very much.
Oso

Changed files in this update

Gogte Content Depot 1440911
