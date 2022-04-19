Battle Bands Patch Notes #5

Players can now leave a tour mode run and come back to it later! This includes multiplayer runs with the band leader holding onto the save and able to bring the same folks back, replace them with new friends or let bots finish it out!

Player feedback has been great and has helped us find more bugs to destroy and things to create. We can't wait to hear how the new save system works for everyone and any other thoughts you have about Battle Bands and how it can continue to get better!

New Features

Save System!



You can now leave and go back to an existing tour!

The option to load a previous band is added to the band setup screen where the band leader can invite friends to join the save game or ready up with bots as with a new tour.

One save slot is available at a time so if you don't like your last run you can just start a new one and move on.

New Cosmetics!

"Frosted Top" Hairstyle added to the store pool.

"Heart U" Makeup added to the store pool.

Bugs

Bass player can receive energy from non bots again!

Royale vendor Fixed to now show correct gear.

Balance Changes

Bosses

Skidmarks Tour Level 8 -1 Energy.

Goo Fighters Tour level 1 has +1 "Grimy Riff". Tour level 2 -1 card draw. Tour level 3 -1 max hand size. Tour level 4 -1 Energy. Tour level 5 -1 Energy.

Bardbarians Tour level 1 no longer has "Battle march" and -1 card draw. Tour Level 4 -1 Energy. Tour Level 7 -1 Energy. Tour Level 8 -1 Energy, and -1 Card draw.

Jackal Brothers Tour level 3 -1 Energy. Tour Level 5 +1 Energy, +1 Card draw.

Riff Rats Tour Level 4 -1 Card draw. Tour Level 5 -1 Card draw. Tour level 6 -1 Card draw. Tour level 7 -1 Card draw.

Coin Ops Tour Level 4 -1 "Xtreme GPU" Tour Level 5 -1 Card draw. Tour Level 7 -1 "Overclocked CPU"

Caper Crew Your Level 5 -1 Energy.

Cards

"Loud Riff" "Loud Beat" "Loud Keys" and "Loud Lick" no longer offered as a card reward.

"Brilliant Bridge" "Catchy Chorus" and "Spicy Verse" no longer offered as card rewards.

"Soft Sticks" costs one more energy.

"Star Power Chord" Now gives 1 random opposing bandmember 2 Star struck instead of all opposing band members 1, also 1 fewer hype.

"Celebratory Verse" no longer has "Speedy" upgrade, now has "Welcoming" upgrade.

"Head Slam" now has "Mean" as a possible option.

We are excited to keep sharing Battle Bands with everyone as it evolves. Thank you all for all your continued feedback, keep it coming!

If you have more questions, comments, or are just looking for awesome Battle Bands players, head over to our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)