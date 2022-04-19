Kingdom-Crier #7: UI Toggle, Screenshot and Mod Contests!

Share · View all patches · Build 8583965 · Last edited 19 April 2022 – 21:19:28 UTC by Wendy

Hail Kontras! Welcome to Kingdom-Crier #7!

UI Toggle

We've heard your pleas for a way to take polished looking screenshots!

Fret no more, press [F9] to toggle the game's UI so you can take those sweet screenshots to show off your kingdom!

Screenshot Contest #1

We're happy to announce our first Screenshot Contest!

Take a sweet new screenshot of the game and post it to #kingdom-shots on our Official Discord to enter. First Place will receive $50 USD, Second: $25 USD, and Third: $10 USD. The contest runs through 5/1 at 11:59 PST.

Full terms can be found on our User Echo.

Mod Contest #1

In addition, we're excited to launch our first Mod Contest!

Release a new Mod on the Steam Workshop and announce it in #mod-announcements on our Official Discord to enter. First Place will receive $200 USD, Second: $100 USD, and Third: $50 USD. The contest runs through 5/1 at 11:59 PST.

Full terms can be found on our User Echo.

What's new in Main?

There have been some key changes since the last Crier, here are the highlights: