Kingdom-Crier #7: UI Toggle, Screenshot and Mod Contests!

Hail Kontras! Welcome to Kingdom-Crier #7!
We've heard your pleas for a way to take polished looking screenshots!
Fret no more, press [F9] to toggle the game's UI so you can take those sweet screenshots to show off your kingdom!
Screenshot Contest #1
We're happy to announce our first Screenshot Contest!
Take a sweet new screenshot of the game and post it to #kingdom-shots on our Official Discord to enter. First Place will receive $50 USD, Second: $25 USD, and Third: $10 USD. The contest runs through 5/1 at 11:59 PST.
Full terms can be found on our User Echo.
Mod Contest #1
In addition, we're excited to launch our first Mod Contest!
Release a new Mod on the Steam Workshop and announce it in #mod-announcements on our Official Discord to enter. First Place will receive $200 USD, Second: $100 USD, and Third: $50 USD. The contest runs through 5/1 at 11:59 PST.
Full terms can be found on our User Echo.
What's new in Main?
There have been some key changes since the last Crier, here are the highlights:
Lodging wants are now satisfied by any superior Lodging!
Giving or Taking a belonging with an existing Esteem modifier will only cancel that modifier!
You can now Match Mods to a save with one button click (assuming they're subscribed)!
Job Limits now work!```
### Community Content
_Oskurd built a Temple to Eros, God of love_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/6975d764a78a9d9f6e0d90327015740aff589fbd.png)
_im;\Skelly\boy\ stood up a sweet Ramshackle Fort!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/ccba82194fcd2a77efcd13083be8dc4c20426462.png)
_Daq explored the depths of Modding!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/1b07288ece80f5704c96651d839163bc841ab0dc.jpg)
### Mods
_Karma Drak, Krisvirtus, and Zex collaborated on [KFarming](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2793396399)!_
Grow Potatoes, Apples, and more! Make Vodka and Grog or just recover seeds more efficiently.
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/8110232fd1376fe26cd72d7985957c2e89c760c8.jpg)](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2793396399)
_Oskurd did a deep dive on KFarming if you want an overview_
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcDyfthMV_E
### Discord
Join the Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to participate in Development and Contests!
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)
Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!
The Noble Fates Team
