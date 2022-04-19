Outworlder PreAlpha3-3b-5c

Hello Colonists!

We have a massive set of updates to offer you this time. We've been working on many new features and significant changes to graphics and design. Due to how bulky it is I've offered a highlight real to simplify the most important updates.

Highlights:

New character model

New intro

New command UI

New creatures

New flora

AI improvements

Multiple worlds (Early state. This will be important for Z doors and changing planets)

Lots of bug squishing, especially performance issues

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview5c:

Fixed issue that could cause reconnecting players to be invisible to others

Main menu button tweaks

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview5b:

Added campfire, wooden bed to starter blueprints

Press E to automatically deposit materials into a construction from your inventory

Cancel Order added to command palette

Tab no longer cycles command palette options; mouse wheel now cycles

Blueprint placement now indicates if the blueprint is unplaceable

Fixed issue that caused the selection tool to trigger after placing a blueprint

Fixed issue that caused the command palette to animate weirdly when opening a menu

Fixed issue that caused blueprint previews to show behind background blocks

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview5a:

Intro + Main menu graphics updated

Updated command palette to deploy with Tab and cycle through options; various UX changes

Place blueprints and throw the required materials on the ground or into stockpiles to have your NPCs build

You can now hold E to work on a blueprint construction; all humanoids carry a hidden welding torch

Construction now shows progress on the E: prompt

Improved NPC melee combat by adding delays, anticipation, physicality to behaviors (WIP - some debug controls still shown)

Hostile NPCs will now run again during melee combat

Added a few outfits for the new character model rig

Updated thought bubble graphics

Smelter replaced with smaller, lower tech alternative

Many trees added

Plant hardness now depends on its growth stage

Updated sound spatialization

Creatures now have different footstep sounds for different materials

Item stacks on the ground will now meld with other item stacks nearby

NPCs can now pick up multiple stacks before heading to a stockpile when hauling

Shortened night time relative to daytime

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to run in the final stretch of pathing and often overshoot their destination

Fixed an issue that caused outposts to get generated too close to the player spawn

Fixed an issue that caused mystery unlock messages to be received from other factions

Fixed an issue that prevented changing the job assignments in multiplayer

Fixed an issue that generated scrap near the origin for every new player that connects in multiplayer

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview4b:

You can now enable the new character model rig in the Options menu (no clothes yet)

Yet more improvements to beast/creature AI; surface roaming for large creatures, targeting colony blocks with priorities, migrating in and out of an area, jumping vs. breaking through blocks to attack

Game now starts with a fake DOS screen intro

Further work and tuning on command palette/blueprints/orders

Adjusted construction times to be shorter

Improved raider NPC aiming behavior; purposefully more inaccurate warning shot

Updated command palette UI

New loading spinner

Updated graphics for emote thought bubbles (need weapon, bed, ammo)

Various UI updates (inventory, hotbar, etc)

Ensure Kitchen/Butcher is available in blueprints

Construction sites now drop their resources when broken before completion

You can now place resources at construction sites and stockpiles by selecting the item in the hotbar and using it with LMB

Added Fahrenheit toggle to Options menu

Fixed issue where the indicators for mining orders would shrink after being placed in multiplayer

Fixed AI issues related to removing the construction site before completion

Fixed audio-related exception that would cause lighting problems on clients among other things

Fixed a few issues with swapping between command palette and hotbar

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview4a:

New Command palette (activate with Tab) lets you Select, place Blueprints, or issue Orders

Blueprint menu lets you place facilities that you or your colonists can build. Requires bringing the appropriate materials and working on it using the hammer.

Orders menu lets you designate blocks or entities for mining, hunting, harvesting…

Stockpiles can now be built for free using the Blueprint menu

New tool: Hammer – used to build facilities from blueprints and to repair damaged colony blocks

Facilities and furniture can no longer be crafted and must now be placed as blueprints, to be worked on by players or NPCs

Players can (temporarily) place materials in a blueprint in the world by throwing a stack of items at it with Q

Additional improvements to beast; search for points of interest, roam through area and despawn on the other side, plus attacking colony blocks

Improved targeting of humanoid raids; raiders will now search for players, facilities and containers of interest to better decide where to go

Molten metal on smelter now glows and emits a faint light

You can now hear your stomach grumble when hungry

New Igloosoft opening jingle

New “Forest Day” ambient audio track

Added new loop sounds for hydroid

Updated beast sounds

Controls shortcut now available in Esc menu

Updated assets for various blocks and their icons (axe, cobblestone, dirt, flashlight, gems, ice, ingots, ore, pickaxe, torch)

New VFX for lightning strikes during thunderstorms, less squiggly

Fixed occasional crash on world generation when generating safe vendor zone

Fixed layering issue that would cause dropped backpacks to show behind facilities like smelters

Fix “No player craftable items” message incorrectly showing on smelter

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview3f:

New container: Stockpile now replaces resource outposts and will serve as a target for items collected when performing orders (Mining, harvesting, hunting...)

NPCs will now pick up items off the ground and haul them

Beast is more active in finding targets. Attacking AI and animations improved.

NPCs will now try to determine if they are stranded away from the base or any players and attempt to return by teleporting if so

Toolbench has been renamed to Workbench

Metal bed now requires ingots to craft

Player can no longer craft cobblestone

Stone door can no longer be crafted at the workbench (to be reintegrated as luxury item later)

Hydroponics can now be crafted from the workbench

Supply kits in multiplayer will now always contain food

Grenade and Rocket Launcher projectiles are now affected by physics

Easy, hard modes now have additional containers generated near you in single player when the game starts, including scrap/debris/rubble

Crashed drop pods will now include some more food items and other misc items

New item: Oil lamp

Added new music track for Lobby

Added new radio sounds (scroll/click)

Added container in/out sounds

Added carry start/stop sounds

Nuke now has a dedicated explosion sound

Hypothermia now makes a sound

Fixed color shifted items not getting recolored when hauled

Fixed issue that caused blocks like hanging mushrooms and cage lights to be placeable on the floor instead of the ceiling

Fixed issue that could cause a silence period in the lobby music

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview3e:

Prevent cursor/fire button from locking when alt tabbing and using the mouse outside of the game window

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview3d:

Fixed known issue that could cause sound pools to get overrun after a relatively long play session, causing sound to cut out.

Fixed known issue that could cause colony butchering jobs to stall.

The admin command /setweather is now available in multiplayer

Fixed issue that caused lighting to sometimes cut out and leave entire scene in the dark in multiplayer

Fixed issue that caused automatic weapon fire sounds to play all the way through instead of stopping when the trigger is released

Improved performance of AI creatures’ ability to sense other creatures

Fixed issue that caused the research item reordering buttons not to work after unlocking a mystery in multiplayer

Fixed issues with new meat recipes displaying wrong ingredients or failing to craft

Outworlder for PreAlpha3-Preview3c:

Multiple zones (worlds) available in test phase

Press F11 to open the world transition UI - 2 zones are available. Click on the alternate zone and press the travel button to change zone.

Each zone runs simultaneously after activating.

Multiple zones only available in single player currently.

Massive changes make opportunities for new bugs: be aware!

Known issue: It’s possible for the sound pools to get overrun after a relatively long play session, causing sound to cut out. Temporary fix is to reload the save/reconnect to the game.

Known issue: A simple fix has been implemented to ease an issue with NPCs getting stuck while butchering; butchering may occasionally still stall until a permanent fix is made.

New save folder structure: The game will prompt you to erase your save folder to use the new folder structure – all saves will be lost.

New Creature: Silicoid

New background music tracks: Cave/underground music, Blizzard music

New meats: Creatures now drop specific meat types

New recipes: A variety of new dishes are available to cook based on the new meat types

Updated terrain textures: Cobblestone, Ice, Snow, various stone types, Sand, Gravel, Ores, Gems

New “heartbeat” sound effect when player is low on health

Dirt now drops once again as a placeable item instead of spawning dirt clumps when mined

Changed dirt brick recipe to use dirt, sand, and grass to make more bricks.

Fixed NPCs showing needs emotes while sleeping

Improvements to Shell Creature behavior (will now forage for food)

Changed shuttle construction to require ingots instead of raw ores

Shuttle is now affected by lighting

Platforms are now player-craftable (wood platforms by hand, metal platforms at toolbench)

Fixed Shell Creature being vulnerable to hunting knife

Fixed survival knife being free to craft

Fixed issue with research insights not fully restoring when resuming a savefile

Fixes/Improvements to outposts

Resource outposts now have a 7x7 search range instead of 3x3

Algorithm for searching changed to nearby chunk areas first

Fixes/Improvements to supply drops

Supply drops now show their location on the map screen for the player that called them.

A waypoint is generated for the supply drop when it gets radio in.

Fixed an issue that could cause smelter ambient sounds to fill up the sound effect pool

Fixed unwanted delay before smelter ambient sounds start

Fixed tooltip showing player’s own information instead of the NPC’s information when pointing at a NPC with the mouse

Fixed animal corpses blinking out for one frame after dying

Fixed animal corpses floating briefly after dying

Fixed cloth manufacturing incorrectly requiring the Administrator profession

Outworlder for PreAlpha3-Preview3b:

New mob: Shell Creature

Crab Claw and Shell Creature will now spawn in the world naturally

Added tooltip to hunger bar indicating hunger level and current afflictions

Added custom pickup sounds for ores and gems

Added Predator run/step sounds

Fixed chests, doors, signs, plants not obeying line-of-sight rules

Fixed issue that prevented the Kitchen from being activated in multiplayer

Fixed Research being off by default and requiring player to press the Resume button

Fixed Research items not responding to controls when attempting to reorder them in multiplayer

Fixed various issues with ladder movement and reduced snagging when attempting to jump off ladders to the side or transitioning to a ledge grab

Fixed issue that would cause glitching and interrupt sounds when holding up at the top of a ladder

Fixed issue that would cause creature corpses to flip on death

Fixed Bat’s ‘alert’ and ‘attack’ sounds being swapped

Fixed Blizzard music not looping as expected

Fixed missing death sound for Forager

