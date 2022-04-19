Outworlder PreAlpha3-3b-5c

Hello Colonists!
We have a massive set of updates to offer you this time. We've been working on many new features and significant changes to graphics and design. Due to how bulky it is I've offered a highlight real to simplify the most important updates.
Highlights:
- New character model
- New intro
- New command UI
- New creatures
- New flora
- AI improvements
- Multiple worlds (Early state. This will be important for Z doors and changing planets)
- Lots of bug squishing, especially performance issues
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview5c:
- Fixed issue that could cause reconnecting players to be invisible to others
- Main menu button tweaks
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview5b:
- Added campfire, wooden bed to starter blueprints
- Press E to automatically deposit materials into a construction from your inventory
- Cancel Order added to command palette
- Tab no longer cycles command palette options; mouse wheel now cycles
- Blueprint placement now indicates if the blueprint is unplaceable
- Fixed issue that caused the selection tool to trigger after placing a blueprint
- Fixed issue that caused the command palette to animate weirdly when opening a menu
- Fixed issue that caused blueprint previews to show behind background blocks
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview5a:
- Intro + Main menu graphics updated
- Updated command palette to deploy with Tab and cycle through options; various UX changes
- Place blueprints and throw the required materials on the ground or into stockpiles to have your NPCs build
- You can now hold E to work on a blueprint construction; all humanoids carry a hidden welding torch
- Construction now shows progress on the E: prompt
- Improved NPC melee combat by adding delays, anticipation, physicality to behaviors (WIP - some debug controls still shown)
- Hostile NPCs will now run again during melee combat
- Added a few outfits for the new character model rig
- Updated thought bubble graphics
- Smelter replaced with smaller, lower tech alternative
- Many trees added
- Plant hardness now depends on its growth stage
- Updated sound spatialization
- Creatures now have different footstep sounds for different materials
- Item stacks on the ground will now meld with other item stacks nearby
- NPCs can now pick up multiple stacks before heading to a stockpile when hauling
- Shortened night time relative to daytime
- Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to run in the final stretch of pathing and often overshoot their destination
- Fixed an issue that caused outposts to get generated too close to the player spawn
- Fixed an issue that caused mystery unlock messages to be received from other factions
- Fixed an issue that prevented changing the job assignments in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue that generated scrap near the origin for every new player that connects in multiplayer
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview4b:
- You can now enable the new character model rig in the Options menu (no clothes yet)
- Yet more improvements to beast/creature AI; surface roaming for large creatures, targeting colony blocks with priorities, migrating in and out of an area, jumping vs. breaking through blocks to attack
- Game now starts with a fake DOS screen intro
- Further work and tuning on command palette/blueprints/orders
- Adjusted construction times to be shorter
- Improved raider NPC aiming behavior; purposefully more inaccurate warning shot
- Updated command palette UI
- New loading spinner
- Updated graphics for emote thought bubbles (need weapon, bed, ammo)
- Various UI updates (inventory, hotbar, etc)
- Ensure Kitchen/Butcher is available in blueprints
- Construction sites now drop their resources when broken before completion
- You can now place resources at construction sites and stockpiles by selecting the item in the hotbar and using it with LMB
- Added Fahrenheit toggle to Options menu
- Fixed issue where the indicators for mining orders would shrink after being placed in multiplayer
- Fixed AI issues related to removing the construction site before completion
- Fixed audio-related exception that would cause lighting problems on clients among other things
- Fixed a few issues with swapping between command palette and hotbar
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview4a:
- New Command palette (activate with Tab) lets you Select, place Blueprints, or issue Orders
- Blueprint menu lets you place facilities that you or your colonists can build. Requires bringing the appropriate materials and working on it using the hammer.
- Orders menu lets you designate blocks or entities for mining, hunting, harvesting…
- Stockpiles can now be built for free using the Blueprint menu
- New tool: Hammer – used to build facilities from blueprints and to repair damaged colony blocks
- Facilities and furniture can no longer be crafted and must now be placed as blueprints, to be worked on by players or NPCs
- Players can (temporarily) place materials in a blueprint in the world by throwing a stack of items at it with Q
- Additional improvements to beast; search for points of interest, roam through area and despawn on the other side, plus attacking colony blocks
- Improved targeting of humanoid raids; raiders will now search for players, facilities and containers of interest to better decide where to go
- Molten metal on smelter now glows and emits a faint light
- You can now hear your stomach grumble when hungry
- New Igloosoft opening jingle
- New “Forest Day” ambient audio track
- Added new loop sounds for hydroid
- Updated beast sounds
- Controls shortcut now available in Esc menu
- Updated assets for various blocks and their icons (axe, cobblestone, dirt, flashlight, gems, ice, ingots, ore, pickaxe, torch)
- New VFX for lightning strikes during thunderstorms, less squiggly
- Fixed occasional crash on world generation when generating safe vendor zone
- Fixed layering issue that would cause dropped backpacks to show behind facilities like smelters
- Fix “No player craftable items” message incorrectly showing on smelter
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview3f:
- New container: Stockpile now replaces resource outposts and will serve as a target for items collected when performing orders (Mining, harvesting, hunting...)
- NPCs will now pick up items off the ground and haul them
- Beast is more active in finding targets. Attacking AI and animations improved.
- NPCs will now try to determine if they are stranded away from the base or any players and attempt to return by teleporting if so
- Toolbench has been renamed to Workbench
- Metal bed now requires ingots to craft
- Player can no longer craft cobblestone
- Stone door can no longer be crafted at the workbench (to be reintegrated as luxury item later)
- Hydroponics can now be crafted from the workbench
- Supply kits in multiplayer will now always contain food
- Grenade and Rocket Launcher projectiles are now affected by physics
- Easy, hard modes now have additional containers generated near you in single player when the game starts, including scrap/debris/rubble
- Crashed drop pods will now include some more food items and other misc items
- New item: Oil lamp
- Added new music track for Lobby
- Added new radio sounds (scroll/click)
- Added container in/out sounds
- Added carry start/stop sounds
- Nuke now has a dedicated explosion sound
- Hypothermia now makes a sound
- Fixed color shifted items not getting recolored when hauled
- Fixed issue that caused blocks like hanging mushrooms and cage lights to be placeable on the floor instead of the ceiling
- Fixed issue that could cause a silence period in the lobby music
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview3e:
- Prevent cursor/fire button from locking when alt tabbing and using the mouse outside of the game window
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview3d:
- Fixed known issue that could cause sound pools to get overrun after a relatively long play session, causing sound to cut out.
- Fixed known issue that could cause colony butchering jobs to stall.
- The admin command /setweather is now available in multiplayer
- Fixed issue that caused lighting to sometimes cut out and leave entire scene in the dark in multiplayer
- Fixed issue that caused automatic weapon fire sounds to play all the way through instead of stopping when the trigger is released
- Improved performance of AI creatures’ ability to sense other creatures
- Fixed issue that caused the research item reordering buttons not to work after unlocking a mystery in multiplayer
- Fixed issues with new meat recipes displaying wrong ingredients or failing to craft
Outworlder for PreAlpha3-Preview3c:
- Multiple zones (worlds) available in test phase
- Press F11 to open the world transition UI - 2 zones are available. Click on the alternate zone and press the travel button to change zone.
- Each zone runs simultaneously after activating.
- Multiple zones only available in single player currently.
- Massive changes make opportunities for new bugs: be aware!
- Known issue: It’s possible for the sound pools to get overrun after a relatively long play session, causing sound to cut out. Temporary fix is to reload the save/reconnect to the game.
- Known issue: A simple fix has been implemented to ease an issue with NPCs getting stuck while butchering; butchering may occasionally still stall until a permanent fix is made.
- New save folder structure: The game will prompt you to erase your save folder to use the new folder structure – all saves will be lost.
- New Creature: Silicoid
- New background music tracks: Cave/underground music, Blizzard music
- New meats: Creatures now drop specific meat types
- New recipes: A variety of new dishes are available to cook based on the new meat types
- Updated terrain textures: Cobblestone, Ice, Snow, various stone types, Sand, Gravel, Ores, Gems
- New “heartbeat” sound effect when player is low on health
- Dirt now drops once again as a placeable item instead of spawning dirt clumps when mined
- Changed dirt brick recipe to use dirt, sand, and grass to make more bricks.
- Fixed NPCs showing needs emotes while sleeping
- Improvements to Shell Creature behavior (will now forage for food)
- Changed shuttle construction to require ingots instead of raw ores
- Shuttle is now affected by lighting
- Platforms are now player-craftable (wood platforms by hand, metal platforms at toolbench)
- Fixed Shell Creature being vulnerable to hunting knife
- Fixed survival knife being free to craft
- Fixed issue with research insights not fully restoring when resuming a savefile
- Fixes/Improvements to outposts
- Resource outposts now have a 7x7 search range instead of 3x3
- Algorithm for searching changed to nearby chunk areas first
- Fixes/Improvements to supply drops
- Supply drops now show their location on the map screen for the player that called them.
- A waypoint is generated for the supply drop when it gets radio in.
- Fixed an issue that could cause smelter ambient sounds to fill up the sound effect pool
- Fixed unwanted delay before smelter ambient sounds start
- Fixed tooltip showing player’s own information instead of the NPC’s information when pointing at a NPC with the mouse
- Fixed animal corpses blinking out for one frame after dying
- Fixed animal corpses floating briefly after dying
- Fixed cloth manufacturing incorrectly requiring the Administrator profession
Outworlder for PreAlpha3-Preview3b:
- New mob: Shell Creature
- Crab Claw and Shell Creature will now spawn in the world naturally
- Added tooltip to hunger bar indicating hunger level and current afflictions
- Added custom pickup sounds for ores and gems
- Added Predator run/step sounds
- Fixed chests, doors, signs, plants not obeying line-of-sight rules
- Fixed issue that prevented the Kitchen from being activated in multiplayer
- Fixed Research being off by default and requiring player to press the Resume button
- Fixed Research items not responding to controls when attempting to reorder them in multiplayer
- Fixed various issues with ladder movement and reduced snagging when attempting to jump off ladders to the side or transitioning to a ledge grab
- Fixed issue that would cause glitching and interrupt sounds when holding up at the top of a ladder
- Fixed issue that would cause creature corpses to flip on death
- Fixed Bat’s ‘alert’ and ‘attack’ sounds being swapped
- Fixed Blizzard music not looping as expected
- Fixed missing death sound for Forager
