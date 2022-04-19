Thank You for Taking Part in the Great Egg Hunt

The Great Egg Hunt is now officially over! We want to say a big thank you to everyone who took part. It’s been very exciting getting to celebrate our first-ever seasonal event with you all, and we hope you had fun egg hunting across Core Keeper’s many biomes.

Whether you came across an egg inside a destructible like a wooden crate or you found one after you defeated an enemy, there were four types of egg in total that you needed to craft The Golden Egg!

Our initial plan was for the smaller Easter Eggs to disappear from the game at the end of the event, with only The Golden Egg remaining as a permanent item. However, we had lots of messages from the community expressing that they'd like to keep the small Easter Eggs as decorative items. So, while new Easter Eggs will not spawn after the event has ended, we've decided to let you keep any of the smaller eggs that you've already found!

Of course, there’s still the question of the mysterious, alternative use for The Golden Egg. We spotted lots of Explorers on Twitter and Discord who have uncovered its secrets - have you figured it out yet?

We’re still working very hard on the Sunken Sea Biome and ongoing patches/hotfixes for Core Keeper, and we can’t wait to bring you even more content in the future. What kind of seasonal event would you like to see next? Let us know on the official Core Keeper Discord!