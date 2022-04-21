 Skip to content

Everlasting Guilt update for 21 April 2022

April Update

This update introduces a new mechanic besides new improvements to the game.

1**- Added a new mechanic.**

This new mechanic gives the boss a shield mid-fight that reduces any damage to the boss, to destroy its shield you'll have to use your electricity ability.

2- Added FPS limiter.

3- Added Horizontal and Verticle mouse slider.

4- Added a tutorial for the new mechanic.
5- Added more explanation for the re-fight tutorial for each boss after you defeat them.
6- Added effect when shooting the gravity void.
7- Improved the health bar for the bosses.
8- Improved the tips menu.
9- Improved the tutorial a bit.
10- Improved camera movement in shooting, dashing, and running.
11- Improve The firewall gate in mobs encounters.
12- Reduced the blur while dashing and running a bit.
13- Reduced machine gun fire rate.
14- Fixed shooting, dodging, aim down sight, taking damage when the tutorial starts.
15- Fixed the tutorial boss could be stuck in its 3rd phase.

