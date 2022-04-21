April Update

1**- Added a new mechanic.**

This new mechanic gives the boss a shield mid-fight that reduces any damage to the boss, to destroy its shield you'll have to use your electricity ability.

2- Added FPS limiter.

3- Added Horizontal and Verticle mouse slider.

4- Added a tutorial for the new mechanic.

5- Added more explanation for the re-fight tutorial for each boss after you defeat them.

6- Added effect when shooting the gravity void.

7- Improved the health bar for the bosses.

8- Improved the tips menu.

9- Improved the tutorial a bit.

10- Improved camera movement in shooting, dashing, and running.

11- Improve The firewall gate in mobs encounters.

12- Reduced the blur while dashing and running a bit.

13- Reduced machine gun fire rate.

14- Fixed shooting, dodging, aim down sight, taking damage when the tutorial starts.

15- Fixed the tutorial boss could be stuck in its 3rd phase.

Don't forget to join our discord server

More updates will come very soon, please keep in contact with us on:

Twitter

Presskit

Website

Facebook

Media Contact and Questions:

geekymousegames@gmail.com