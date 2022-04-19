v0.17 Patch Notes - End Game, Quest Modifiers and Tiered Loot

If you think you’ve won every battle and defeated every enemy, if you feel like there are no challenges left and you can now put your arms to rest… you are wrong, heroes of the realm, for peace is not everlasting and the struggle never ends! We’re excited to announce a new update (yeah, two in a row, we’re on a roll!) that, among many other things, brings end-game content for an endless challenge that will test the mettle of your band of heroes.

Basically, in addition to increasing the difficulty level as high as you want, after you complete all the main story quest all maps will roll with modifiers that greatly increase the difficulty – but also bring you bigger rewards as well. Let’s see a few examples of these modifiers. Lethal Life will make you lose a percentage of your HP per turn in battle – you’ll have to be really quick defeating your enemies! Abominable Allies, on the other hand, will make you face two bosses instead of one.

That’s not all in this update. We’ve also added a Tier system for loot; from now on, items will be capped at level 30, but now the higher quest levels can drop new tiers of items: Levels 30-40, Tier 1; Levels 40-50, Tier 2; and Levels 50-60, Tier 3. There are a few quality-of-life additions, like the ability to hover over enemy modifiers to see what they do, link items from shops and stash, and rename your character in the Character Select menu. There are also a bunch of balancing changes and bugfixes. Check out the full patch notes below!

FEATURES

Added a Tier system where loot from level 30+ quests can roll special modifiers that increase their effectiveness

Added a battle modifier system that takes effect after the main story quests are completed. These modifiers make battles harder in various ways, but increase your rewards.

Various performance optimizations

You can now hover over enemy modifiers in the examine window to see specially what they do

You can now link items from shops and stash

You can now rename your character in the character select menu via the ellipse menu

Added a static party gold display

GENERAL CHANGES

Item levels are now capped at 30

Reduced the amount of damage barrels deal by 20%

Special vendor features (Respec, Materials, Gabling) now travel with you as you progress through Acts

Damage Reduction is now capped at 50%

Life steal is now less effective at higher levels

Life steal is now longer affected by Healing Received bonuses

Extra attacks from Marksman's Cap, Dwarven Handaxe, Last Word, and Winged Axe now perform a complete attack and are only triggered on basic attacks similar to Quick Hands

There are now separate stashes for Softcore and Hardcore items

Quest Select window now has a static quest info panel

Camera panning is now locked to the level view

SKILL CHANGES

Changed Quick Hands double attack chance to 100% instead of 33%, but now can only activate once per turn

Frost, Fire, Thunder Borne now reduce their respective elemental resistance by 10% down from 15%

Purge now removes 20% of the target's max mana and restores 20% of the caster's max mana

Bloodlet, Kindling, Conduit, and Steal Action now apply exhaustion

BUG FIXES