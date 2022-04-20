Retirement Simulator Out Now in Early Access!

Hello everyone! This is DoubleThink, the development team of Retirement Simulator. We are happy to announce that Retirement Simulator is out now in Early Access and would like to express our sincere appreciation to all of you for your love and support.

Retirement Simulator is a turn-based simulation game. As a retired man, you need to schedule your everyday life, develop your attributes and experience all kinds of stories or events in the game.

There’s a wish system that runs throughout the game and provides you with three wish routes, namely “World Traveler”, “Internet Celebrity” and “KungFu Master”, each with a set of unique gameplay and a corresponding storyline.

During the EA stage, we will gradually introduce some other wish routes, including a “Billionaire” wish route, in which your ultimate goal is to become the richest man in your city. You can definitely expect more interesting content in future updates, so stay tuned!

Of course, if you prefer not to push yourself too hard, feel free to set your own pace and enjoy your retirement life. Throughout this process, you can take your time to encounter all kinds of people and develop different relationships.

In Retirement Simulator, you will get your own pet once you meet certain conditions. There are a total of four different pets, namely the cat, dog, parrot, and marmot, which can be raised at the same time. As for how to raise your pets, well, this is for you to find out!

We will stop the spoiler here, and please feel free to check out more interesting content for yourselves in the game!

As a relatively small team, we know that there’s still much room for improvement in terms of the current EA version. During the EA stage, we will have more content updates, including new wish routes (and the corresponding gameplay), the choice of a female protagonist, and more complicated relationships between different characters.

When playing this EA version, it is possible that you may encounter various problems such as bugs or incompatibility issues. Although we have tight budgets and limited staff capacity, we value your thoughts and feedback. Please do not hesitate to contact us once you encounter any problems, and we will try our best to fix them and release new updates as soon as possible.

You can post your feedback and ideas in Steam Discussions, and each of your comments will be carefully read. You can also reach us via email: retire@doublethink.wang

Thanks again for your help and support!