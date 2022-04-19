Update, Version 20220419

English

New achievement: One of Us. (It's more like a technical verification.)

Added Cross-Shaped Key to the game's database. (Not available yet.)

If a certain condition is met, someone in the Beggar Gang's camp will start to sell Cross-Shaped Key. (Again, blocked by the story progress right now.)

New furniture: Cabinet. (Container)

An experiment has been done to detect if the game's current user is following our official Steam group. (Based on SteamAPI)

Those who stay with us shall be rewarded. Even for those who only play demo versions.

A new DLL has been made for this purpose. (Good news, my C++ skill is not too rusty. :D )

I don't have much to offer today. So, just an achievement for everyone that follows the game now.

简体中文

新成就：我们中的一员。（这更像是一个技术验证。）

十字形状的钥匙被加入到了数据库中。（目前还无法获得）

在某个特定条件满足后，丐帮营地将会贩卖这种十字形状的钥匙。（同样，因为故事剧情还没到达那里，因此无法获得。）

新家具：柜子。 （容器）

进行了一场基于SteamAPI的检测用户是否是官方Steam群组成员的功能实验。

那些依然与我们同在之人应当获得回报。包括那些使用免费版本的用户。

一个新的DLL因此被写了出来。（好消息，我那堆史前的C++技能还没忘光。 :D ）

在今天的更新中没有准备一些更有趣的东西。所以就加入了一个给所有关注这个游戏的各位的成就。