Controller Support | Release Plans | 9th King of the Hill Season Results



“Do not attempt to understand the machinations of the d'Spot! He is so wise that he himself cannot comprehend them.”

Hello everyone!

We have some news that's not really news. We say it's not really news because it doesn't involve dates, numbers, names, or any of that kind of information that fits nicely into news headlines. But we're still going to try and tell you a little about our plans and what's ahead for Despot's Game in the near future.

We're getting ready for the full release, version 1.0. It will happen this year – maybe even very soon. We really want to get it out before the Despotism reality is replicated in the real world. Ideally, we want as widespread a release as possible: version 1.0 will come out at the same time as we launch on other platforms. And again, we can't say specifically which ones yet – that depends more on our publisher, tinyBuild, than on us. But we can say that we're already working on porting the game. We ourselves are mostly PC games, and Steam will always be home to us, but playing Despot's Game while laying on the couch seems like a great idea too!

In connection with these plans, part of Konfa Games's work won't be making it into new updates, and as we get closer to 1.0, this will happen more often. We don't want version 1.0 to be drastically different from the early release version, like with the demo version and Early Access release, but at the same time we're planning to pack enough treats into it that all our current players will want to come see what we prepared for the release. Along with this, we're doing a couple of experiments while the ""Early Access"" tag allows it.

Answers to questions you might have:

❔ ""%RandomGame% gave us a roadmap of features. Why don't you post your development plan? Is your whole studio in chaos and unable to make games?""

📢 We have an internal development plan, but it's so often derailed by circumstances and sudden inspiration that it doesn't make sense to publish one version. And constantly updating the published plan means a lot of extra work. Right now we can share our current plans for version 1.0 that aren't secret:

Expanded Twitch integration. Whatever that means in the end.

Whatever that means in the end. A ranking system for Brawl. Different from King of the Hill, but with it's own leaderboard.

Different from King of the Hill, but with it's own leaderboard. Give one unique ability each to all level 5 items (that is, the most expensive) . If it goes well, we'll do the same for level 4 items.

. If it goes well, we'll do the same for level 4 items. A reward for making it to level 5 in the previous round. (We want to make it so it's not advantageous to ""reroll"" level 1.)

(We want to make it so it's not advantageous to ""reroll"" level 1.) Statistics after a fight : what classes dealt the most damage, who ""absorbed"" the most damage, how much HP the medics healed, etc.

: what classes dealt the most damage, who ""absorbed"" the most damage, how much HP the medics healed, etc. Profiles with settings. First and foremost, profiles let us make lots of different medals, and players can then choose which ones to display in King of the Hill

Okay, now head to the comment section and complain that none of that is important, and that if we don't do X and Y, we're heading straight for failure, oblivion, and microwave burritos.

❔""So is that it? Will you be done soon? Are you going to make a new game?""

📢Not exactly. The release of 1.0 doesn't mean the development process is over: we'll be improving Despot's Game for a while longer. Plus, a lot of the features in the list above will only appear after the full version is out. We haven't heard anything about a new game, except for a few backstage whispers.

❔_“Why is the [i]X_class so awful in multiplayer? Why can't you make all the classes balanced?!”[/i]

📢Don't worry, those who are last will soon come in first, since the balance is always changing. It's incredibly difficult to make all the classes equally strong, and there's no reason to: we're not trying to build a glass tower of balance that we'll be afraid of toppling over with every change. We prefer fun chaos. We'll build a glass tower when we step away from regular game updates.

❔“I can't beat the game! Make it easier!”

📢No. But we'll try and make it easier to understand how to make the right tactical decisions.

Have more questions? If you do, ask away in the comments – we'll try and answer. And if you don't have any more questions, then keep reading the patch notes.

New Enemy



Smirch, a trash can with tentacles

New Mutations

Effective Aura : increases Shooter aura effectiveness

: increases Shooter aura effectiveness You Thought : block magic damage every so often

: block magic damage every so often Most Dexterous : a dodge aura that has increased chance based on Trickster class ability level

: a dodge aura that has increased chance based on Trickster class ability level Blinding Lightning : mage lightning removes targets from ranged attacks

: mage lightning removes targets from ranged attacks NanoMineSweeper : when attacking, buries a microscopic explosive in the enemy that explodes after they die

: when attacking, buries a microscopic explosive in the enemy that explodes after they die Last Word: on death, increases a random ally's armor.

Gamepad Support 🎮

We are grateful for any feedback on how intuitive the gamepad controls are! But we don't need feedback on the hints and tutorial yet, okay?=).

It's time to wrap up the ninth King of the Hill season

WINNERS:

🥇 Lectrice

🥈 Izard

🥉 Дранiк

Lectrice has finally done it! He defeated Izard after being the runner-up for two straight seasons. It seemed like no one would ever be able to beat the almighty (W)Izard but...things change!

Congratulations. All three will receive Despotism 3k Steam keys, and the Despot’s Game soundtrack. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

The 9th season starts now and ends on May 3 at 18:00 CET.

Join the d'Spot's community to share your feedback with the devs and chat with other puny humans like you:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Reddit