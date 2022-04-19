Last Farewell Launch

Start of Last Farewell

Three years ago we started on this project. We were completely new to game development.

We have had many struggles during these past three years and learned a lot from this project.

We know we've done some things correctly, but we now know of even more things to not repeat.

We want to thank you guys for being with us during this period and hopefully in the future.

Your feedback, suggestions, and interactions have motivated us to reach this day!

What is last farewell?

Last Farewell is a single or multiplayer survival game with a hint of rogue-like.

The goal of the game is to find and beat the boss to obtain a truck later used to escape the city.

The truck first needs to be upgraded with some protection, and you need to make sure you are well stocked for the trip.

Townhall

This is the Townhall! Here you will have places to craft and store items.

The Townhall is the only safe place during the night! Make sure to protect it at all costs.



Puppets

There are 3 types of puppets

You have the Regular Puppets.

They focus on melee and swarming the player.



You have the Sniper Puppet

They focus on ranged attacks and have a burst ability.



AND FINALLY THE BOSS

Big, Strong and unique in the world!



Looting

During the day you will have to scavenge to find items for upgrading and barricading the Townhall!

Last Farewell has over 70 items, many of which are craftable and consumables to aid you in your struggles.

As you play you will get access to more and more of these.



Progression

There are many achievements that dictate your progression in-game. What you've managed to achieve will have

a positive impact on future games. Of course, you will have the option to completely reset your progress and

start over!

Blocks

These are the various areas that make up your world based on your seed. They offer different loot and

learning where you can find what can be very rewarding!







Night

At night puppets will start invading the Townhall through barricades. Prevent them from entering and killing you.



Farewell

Finally, thank you for reading and we hope you enjoy this game and that we see you in the game discord. Farewell!