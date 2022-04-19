Beta version 0.2.6 Now Live

A new update has been posted to the beta branch! Most notably, there's a new powerup called zip. Click once to place your beacon, click again to zip back there. We've also added 3 major features to the editor, including domes, text, and filters. For a video on how to use all this stuff, click here.

The full list of changes are below. This update will go out to all players once we've had some time to play around with the new stuff and make sure nothing is broken. Yay beta branch!

Happy Dodging,

-Bean

Game

Added domes, filters, and text (lyrics + commentary)

Added forced power challenge

Added zip powerup

Added challenge icons to top left corner at level start (also viewable during pause / Results)

Changed laser collisions to not go through player

Changed how gravity + twist affect bullets, especially homing + plus (old behavior preserved in older levels)

Changed hitboxes for all bullets (reflected in Options > Gameplay > How to Play)

Minor changes to chiltonWALK.temp

Changed end of level to remove any bullet with 0 speed, even if within the arena

Fixed sfx not playing when repeatedly hovering on the same button in Results

Fixed lasers preventing level from ending if they exist past the end of the level

Fixed special message not appearing in Results when matching the recorded highscore

Fixed rounding inconsistencies on Results screen

Fixed powerup cooldown visual not displaying in game

Fixed trail powerup moving inconsistently when switching framerates while paused

Editor

Added "*" to end of project name when there are unsaved changes

Added confirmation window when trying to leave editor with unsaved changes

Added domes, filters, and text to Extras

Added forced power to available challenges (testable when in fullscreen)

Added [ctrl+click] on Extra tools icons to select all of that kind

Changed None background to use bg2 color for gradients (doesn't affect older levels)

Fixed Extra deck dropdowns not updating selection when reselecting original value

Fixed certain things not updating until the game is unpaused

Adjusted scrollwheel speed for dropdowns menus

Changed saving to not include hearts parameter if there are none

Changed duration bars to snap to mouse position when dragging

Changed duration bars to snap to grid (same rules as dragging a bullet marker)

Added [ctrl+drag] shortcut for moving double sliders in Extra deck

[Esc] now leaves Extras tab and returns to Bullets tab

[Esc] at Bullets tab now deselects all

Color Edit window now temporarily resizes arena back to 100% size

Fixed bg1 and bg2 colors getting swapped when switching from Tess to Classic backgrounds

Fixed classic rings not updating colors in Color Edit window

Level Select

Added side buttons for artist URL, notes, lyrics, and commentary when a selected level contains them

Added label to top to distinguish between Main and User levels

Added average rating for all levels on screen (click to hide it)

Added challenge icon displays under each level

Added colors to powerups

Added shimmer to any level / level set with S+

Changed locked level visuals

Changed powerup unlock requirement to be 500%

Fixed rating letter flickering when coming back from game

Misc