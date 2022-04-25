Official Update v1.02.25 is now available

New Features and Rule Changes

Non-motorized units in the Axis non-reserve Theatre Boxes will now on occasion automatically adjust their Max TOE levels. Generally these Max TOE levels will be lower than 100% when there is less manpower available in the pool. This is something the AI was already doing, and we realized we should be doing the same for the human player forces since they cannot be controlled by the human player. The impact will be lower force levels in the Axis non-reserve Theatre Boxes, especially later in the game.

Destroyed units that rebuild are arriving in the reserve set to 100 Max TOE. They should arrive set to 0. Fixed. Note, players will have to consciously increase the unit’s Max TOE for it to receive replacements. ---- This item was originally noted as a bug fix in version 1.02.14, but as it was never mentioned in the manual, it appears it was more of a rule change to bring it in line with WitW, than a bug fix. In any case, it has been in operation since 1.02.14 and it is very important players realize these units won’t take replacements until the player increases their Max TOE from 0.

Added Living Manual v1.11.pdf file in the \Manuals folder. This is up to date with changes through game version 1.02.24.

Bug Fixes and AI Improvements

Moscow depot in isolated pocket incorrectly received freight points, due to trucks from outside the pocket returning to the depot and then converting to freight (this also incorrectly triggered airhead supply for the pocket). Fixed.

Game crashes upon loading a save made after the German air execution phase. In the air phase a ground attack air directive had bombed units in a city fort, causing data corruption. Fixed.

Data and Scenario Changes

1941 Campaign(s) changes:

General HQ North Africa (Ital.) - add disband on T116 like other NA-only units

Norway Army disbands at the end of 1944

Norway Territorial Mountain Corps - remove rebuild restriction (renames to standard-name German corps)

Finnish Army renamed Finland Army (name indicated Finnish unit)

Lapland Army changed into rename from Finland Army

20th Mountain Army - rename source changed to Finland Army

II Luftwaffe Field Corps - remove rebuild restrictions (scheduled rename), add Schlemm as leader

III Luftwaffe Field Corps - disbands end of 1943, add Odebrecht as leader

IV Luftwaffe Field Corps - remove rebuild restrictions (scheduled rename), add Hoffmann as leader

IV Felderrnhalle Panzer Corps - renamed Feldherrnhalle Panzer Corps

V Panzer Korps - disabled, V Korps stayed/was rebuilt as standard Infantry Korps

Flak towers equipped with four 128mm twin guns from start (non-producible special gun), made LW-Elite with 80 Exp/Morale

Zoo Flak tower built to 100% strength

Norway Panzer Div - disabled

5th Light Division, remove non-organic 10/4 (606th Flak Bn) and Panzerjäger I (605th PzJ Bn)

19/20th Sturm LW Field Div - remove Sturm from name, added back via 6/44 rename

22nd LW Field Div - disabled, formation was delayed then cancelled

25th Panzer Division delayed to early 4/1943, was merely a reinforced Rgt until then

Finnland MG Ski Bde renamed Finland

Norway Panzer Bde - arrives T119, built to full strength (no StuGs, German tanks -> French, limited vehicles)

1st Luftwaffen Jaeger Brigade (rename slot): Luftwaffen -> Luftwaffe, rename moved forward to 9/42

1st Luftwaffe Jaeger Brigade (IT, reinforcing): disabled as duplicate

Moscow Luftwaffe Jaeger Rgt - disbands 3/43 (used to form 19th LW Field div)

HG Fallschirm Flak Rgt - available in IT 6/43, to AR 7/44

Cavalry Rgt Middle/North/South - remove rebuild restriction

Cavalry Rgt South disbands at the end of 5/44 (became part of 4th Cav Bde)

13th Flak Rgt attached to Hannover (in Bremen from 9/42)

56th Flak Rgt disabled, was just commanding searchlights units, replaced by new 179th

63rd Flak Rgt (10/43) - renamed 76th

141st Flak Rgt rebuilt as I/141st Mot. mixed Flak Bn

241st Flak Rgt disabled, only I+II mot mixed Bns existed and they are already present

369th Croat Inf Rgt arrival changed from MAP/T9 to AR/T8

I+IV/Goering LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bns made LW-Elite, disband mid 6/42 (became part of Goering Bde/Div)

II/5th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn transformed into rename from new 905th Mixed Flak Bn in 11/42

II/6th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn renames to I/30 in 6/44

I/15th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn delayed to 10/43

I/20th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn available 10/43

I/28th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn starts in BA, to AR in 11/44

I/30th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn renames from II/6 in 6/44

I/33rd LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn moves to AR 9/43

zbV 40th Panzer Bn - renamed 40 zbV, delay disband to early 4/1943 (to 25 PzD)

I/43rd LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn renames to 78th LW Mot. Light Flak Bn in 2/44

I/46th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn available from start at full strength (was existing as reserve unit)

II/46th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn available from start at full strength (was existing as reserve units), to FI in 10/41

I/47th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn present at start, built to full strength

I/49th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn disbands 2/44 (became part of HG Flak Rgt)

II/49th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn transformed into rename from I/491 in early 10/41

II/52nd LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn built to full strength (renamed from existing unit)

I/54th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn built to full strength (renamed from existing unit)

II/64th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn present at start, built to full strength

zbV 66th Panzer Bn - rename 66th zbV, arrives with 12 Pz IIL (representing heavily armored Pz I/II prototypes)

71st LW Mot. Light Flak Bn rebuilt as SP version

72nd LW Mot. Light Flak Bn available from start with full strength (present in NO as Flak Ersatz-Abteilung 98)

77th LW Mot. Light Flak Bn rebuilt as SP version

78th LW SP Light Flak Bn downgraded to Mot. Light Flak, renames from I/43rd LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn in 2/44

80th LW SP Light Flak Bn transformed into rename from new 144th Mixed Flak Bn

81st LW Mot. Light Flak Bn rebuilt as SP version, available from start at full strength, to AR in 1/43

95th LW Mot. Light Flak Bn arrives with full strength (renamed from existing reserve unit)

96th LW SP Light Flak Bn - rename delayed to 7/43

III/204th Panzer Bn disbands 10/42 (became part of newly-formed 27th PzD)

214th Panzer Bn - delay disband to early 4/1943 (to 25 PzD), remove rebuild restriction

I/401st LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn renamed I/501

II/411th LW Mot. Light Flak Bn rebuilt as SP version

II/491st LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn renamed I/491, becomes II/49 in 10/41

603rd Mot.Army Light Flak Bn rebuild as 3-company SP Flak bn

607th SP Army Light Flak Bn - disband removed, moves to WE in mid 6/43

609th SP Army Light Flak Bn - moves to NA in 6/42, disband delayed to 9/43, rebuild restricted

612th SP Army Light Flak Bn rebuild as Mot. Army Light Flak Bn, disbands 9/43, rebuild restricted

613th Mot.Army Light Flak Bn built to 100% strength, moved from NA to MAP/OKH (just 1/613 was in Africa from late 41)

614th SP Army Light Flak Bn delayed to mid 8/41, arrives to AG South

615th Mot.Army Light Flak Bn disband delayed to 10/43, moved to WE, arrives to AR in 6/43

616th Mot.Army Light Flak Bn rebuild as 3-company SP Flak Bn with some 2cm quad AAs at 50% strength

617th SP Army Light Flak Bn changed to OB 1913, disbands 9/43, rebuild restricted

618-619th SP Army Light Flak Bn changed to OB 1913

620th SP Army Light Flak Bn disabled - formation was cancelled

744th Pioneer Bn - moves to NO 1/43, disbands early 4/1943 (to 25 PzD)

761st LW SP Light Flak Bn downgraded to mot light Flak, rebuilt to full strength

772nd LW Light Flak Bn - Remove -> disband (became part of reinforcing 65th Flak Rgt)

851st LW Light Flak Bn rebuilt to full strength SP version, starts in WE with AR transfer in 8/41

860th LW Mot. Light Flak Bn disabled - just 1/860 was ever existing

NEW land units or rename slots:

179th Flak Rgt, 5/43 to Schweinfurt

I/2nd LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, 10/43 to AR

I/10th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, 10/44 to WE with full strength

II/18th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, 10/44 to WE

III/27th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, 9/44 to WE

I/32nd LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, 2/43 to AR

II/33rd LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, from start in NO, late 6/44 to AR

I/42nd LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, attached to Breslau, 10/44 to WE

II+III/42nd LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, 10/44 to WE

96th LW Mot. Light Flak Bn - 6/42 rename slot for 761st LW Mot Light Flak Bn

144th Mixed Flak Bn, from start in FI, to Light Flak and WE in 4/43, to 80th SP Light Flak in 4/44

I/241st LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, arrives to AG South in mid 7/41, moves to IT in 10/43

I/604th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, attached to Rastenburg, disbands 6/44

606 SP Army Light Flak Bn added to NA with 10/4 SP Flak removed from 5th Light Afrika Div, disbands 9/43, rebuild restricted

I/611th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn, from start in NO, late 12/44 to AR

905th Mixed Flak Bn, attached to Ploesti, renames to II/5th LW Mot. Mixed Flak Bn in 11/42, to IT mid 11/42

Stalingrad to Berlin changes:

Added Three Naval Only torpedo carrying Soviet air units to the Black Sea Fleet:

47 ShAP-ChF (IL-2T) Delay 12

13 GMRAP-ChF (A-20Bt)

40-BAP-ChF (IL-4T)

Changed the aircraft in the Soviet Baltic Front to torpedo carrying:

57 ShAP-KBF (IL-2T) Delay 14

40 ShAP-KBF (IL-2T) Delay 16

1 MTAP-KBF (IL-4T)

73 BAP-KBF (A-20Bt)

Added two Naval Only air units to the Rumanians:

101st HS RM Patrol (Z.501s)

102nd HS RM Patrol (He 114s

Stalingrad Front renames to Southern Front and then to 4th Ukrainian Front

a few Morale/Experience changes to Soviet air units

2nd Tank Corps renames to 8th Guards Tank Corps in September 1943

Vistula to Berlin changes:

Changed the aircraft to Torpedo carrying for the Soviet Baltic Fleet:

57 ShAP-KBF (IL-2T)

40 ShAP-KBF (IL-2T)

1 MTAP-KBF (IL-4T 1943)

75 BAP-KBF (A-20Gt)

Renamed to Guards Status:

5 IAP-KBF to 3 GIAP-KBF

13 IAP-KBF to 14 GIAP-KBF

71 IAP-KBF to 10 GIAP-KBF

Ground.dat file - The M17 GMC (0843) was renamed to M17 MGMC (Multiple Gun Motor Carriage).

OB.dat file – Corrected OB 2256 for 44 Type 2 Infantry Division (support squads were incorrectly listed as manpower).

