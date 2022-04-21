The patch that almost was, now is - Forgive Me Father v.1.1.2 is now LIVE!

Greetings, cultists,

A week ago we informed you about the update that was about to be released, but was unfortunately delayed due to Covid. We are happy to say that it is LIVE NOW! Forgive Me Father is now more balanced, has significantly fewer bugs, and many of the weapons look cooler than ever! Thank you very much for your patience and understanding.

Change log:

Balancing

Abyssal Hunter, Mutant, Entity of Torment, Observer, Slither, Abomination - decreased damage dealt.

Observer and Ygolak - decreased maximum health.

Increased amount of Rocket pickups in early to mid-game levels.

Increased amount of all pickups in mid to late game levels.

Levels

Treatment Plant - fixed invisible enemies.

Improved Ship, Crystal Cave and Mines levels in terms of enemy variety.

Cult Hideout - pressure plate runes now only light up when pressed.

Weapons

New designs for some weapons.

All explosive weapons - increased blast radius.

Shotguns - rebalanced audio levels.

Rusty Vito and upgrade - increased damage per bullet.

Melee weapons - made knife hitboxes more forgiving.

Noller - increased damage per bullet.

Des Goules and upgrades - increased ammo consumption.

Enemy Tweaks and Fixes

Boss 2 - death barrier reverses directions less frequently in the second phase.

Boss 2 - death barrier now takes longer to change speed and direction.

Boss 2 - fixed idle animation not looping after shield regeneration.

Boss 3 - sinking islands now also shake the screen when it is sinking, and the player is still standing on it.

Yellow Cultist - improved homing projectile behavior.

Yellow Cultist - decreased homing projectiles’ lifespan.

Yellow Cultist - homing bullets now dissolve when the owner dies.

Yellow Cultist - new particle effects when homing bullets disappear.

Abomination - improved pathfinding.

Abomination - fixed idle sound playing on level load.

Dark Bane - killing it is no longer required to get 100% kills for level stats.

Entity of Torment - several bug fixes.

Patient - fixed idle sound playing when killing the enemy during sitting animation.

General Fixes

Fixed achievement Voodoo from Hell can’t be unlocked.

Fixed Journalist’s cigarette skill causing frame drops.

Fixed player camera under certain conditions staying tilted for the rest of the level.

Fixed Numpad movement bindings networking on some levels.

Energy Booster and Energy Catalyst - fixed animations breaking when using skills while shooting.

Fixed weapon switch sound playing at the start of the level.

Fixed weapon idle sounds playing when using skills.

Fixed audio glitches with light skills when pressing use during hiding animation.

New Features

Added Brazilian Portuguese localization

We are also working on improving the XP and levelling curve, re-balancing the Experience gain skills, and an ability to change some already purchased skills. These changes did not make it to this patch, since they require a lot of work and we didn't want to keep you waiting for the rest of the changes.

Most of the issues were found by you, our loyal supporters, so feel free to hit us with any other feedback you might have in the future, the best option is creating a thread in the Steam discussions and joining our Discord server.

On the other hand, if you enjoy the game, consider leaving a review on the Steam page, it helps more than you think. Thank you and keep those heads flying!