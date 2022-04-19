Updates Detail 04/19/2022

New Updates:

-60 FPS Rate Included

-Game Music Volume Managment

-Camera Tutorial

-Inclusion of Better Backgrounds and removal of objects that interfered with Gameplay

Hi guys how are you? I hope you are all great. Icaro speaking, or rather, writing, and just wanted to say thank you so much for the game feedback. It took me awhile to improve the frame rates because the game suffered serious bugs when the FPS doubled and I saw that some people wanted music management and tutorial page management so I put those options in main menu and game pause and finally i enriched the background of the game a little more and i´ve removed part of the object that were between the player and the camera. Keep up the feedback, being cordial as always. Make this Game all alone is very difficult